Wladimir Klitschko called it “fake news,” thereby ending the charade. (Kalpesh Lathigra)

There’s no definitive answer as to who started the latest rumor about Wladimir Klitschko coming out of retirement at the age of 42, but the lemmings have taken the ball and run with it—right off the proverbial cliff.

Some enterprising bloke even started a poll on Twitter by asking who Dr. Steelhammer should fight next and the results were neither surprising nor especially illuminating.

The first choice of 6000-plus respondents, who either believe in polls, Twitter, or what passes for democracy, was Dillian Whyte, whose name has most often been linked to Klitschko, with a whopping 38 percent of the vote.

Second place was a tie between the two most credible opponents were Klitschko to lace ‘em up again: Tyson Fury, who bamboozled Klitschko in 2015 and more or less finished what Bryant Jennings started seven months earlier, and Deontay Wilder, who sparred with the former unified heavyweight champion and at one time expressed his own desire to get it on with the gentleman boxer from Ukraine.

And coming in a surprising third place was Anthony Joshua, who dramatically stopped Klitschko when they fought almost two years ago, after almost being stopped himself, and whose TKO led to the good Doctor’s retirement in the first place.

There’s no room for explanation if one is clicking an onscreen button, so it has been left to sportswriters with active imaginations and time to spare to decipher the results, while revealing their own biases and contradictions in the process.

Klitschko observed the goings-on from a safe distance, with a modicum of interest in what the results of the poll revealed. Rather than weighing in with a decisive conclusion of his own, Klitschko pulled a page from the Joseph Stalin playbook and declared the whole thing “fake news,” thereby ending the charade.