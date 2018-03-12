Why are so many of you taking this one close fight so personally? (BoxingNewsNow)

Are you one of those hardcore boxing fans crying in the wake of Saturday’s Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury split decision draw? Have you vowed to never again watch boxing because, damn it, the sport is just so damn crooked? Geez, for fuck’s sake, they cheated poor Tyson Fury of his triumphant comeback moment and once again contributed to choking the life from the sport. It’s just not right.

Well, here’s a handkerchief. I’ll give you a sec to blow your nose and then I’ll explain to you why you’re so up in arms over something that normally would barely register as a blip on the outrage’o’meter.

First, though, let me tell you that I scored the fight 114-112 for The Gypsy King, eight rounds to four minus the two points taken for Wilder’s two knockdowns. This means that, on my scorecard, one close round flipping The Bronze Bomber’s way makes the 114-112 into a 113-113 draw. And there were at least two or three rounds close enough to have been given to either fighter.

Also, the 115-111 Wilder scorecard rendered by Mexican judge Alejandro Rochin was, indeed, a piece of crap judging job. Rochin essentially gave Wilder the benefit of the doubt in every possible close or semi-close round—something which is just as outrageously inept as those who rendered a 10 rounds to 2 Fury verdict, giving him the benefit of the doubt in every possible close or semi-close round.

But back to the central idea of this piece. Why are so many of you taking this one close fight so personally?

Well, there’s a lot bubbling around, but the simple answer is that it’s all about the storyline.

Fury, battling back from his inner demons of mental illness and substance abuse, shaving off tons of weight, getting back into the ring to recapture a world title after having lost so much—that’s a damn compelling backstory. And then to see him not only hold his own, but win large chunks of the title fight? That’s Rocky movie material.

Some fans were clearly just itching to give Fury every damn round they could. And when he started to do well, they were more than eager to help build towards that grand redemption via victory. Toss in Fury getting off the canvas twice—especially from a brutal pair of shots in the twelfth—and the wish-become-jerry-rigged-reality now bordered on legend.

So, when things didn’t go the way the storybook ending was supposed to finish, fans were especially pissed off and ready to curse the entire goddamn sport.

In reality, there just wasn’t all that much to be pissed off about. The fight was okay, both could’ve done more, and, as most expected, Fury won large portions of the bout with his boxing while Wilder created impact moments with his power. The final decision was just a numerical anomaly created by a bout with two knockdowns and several close rounds. Rochin’s horrible scorecard served as the Adalaide Byrd scapegoat for outrage regarding an otherwise reasonable outcome.

There are probably other factors at play when it comes to the focused pissing and moaning about this particular bout.

Wilder is especially unpopular among some hardcore fans and even those who begrudgingly accept his champion status view his crude skill set as a borderline offensive eyesore. These people have been waiting for Wilder to be exposed since before a left-right to the earlobe and wrist knocked out Malik Scott in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

It was damn easy to score rounds against Wilder, especially when he was facing someone who was viewed as having fought his way back from the brink of personal ruin.

Do I dare also bring up the possibility that there was some subtle racist bullshit going on behind the Fury-friendly scoring with some fans? Yeah, I guess I do dare to bring it up. You know, the hard-working, plucky white guy versus the cocky black thug? This is not a new storyline in these kinds of marque matchups. I’m not suggesting that it was at the forefront of any minds as they viewed the fight, but, subliminally, it’s easy to see how this could’ve played out and how it could’ve led to Fury getting credit for any and all close rounds based on the extra credit given for white fighters being tough, plucky, game, blue collar, or whatever buzzwords are being used at the moment.

All in all, though, this wasn’t really a robbery. A draw was as reasonable an outcome as a close win for Fury. What isn’t reasonable, though, is the “Fury in a landslide” contingent. That’s just wishful thinking applied to the judging of a prizefight.

Those of you pissing, moaning, and crying about the outcome need to buck up, dry your snot, and hope that, in the rematch, one of these guys establishes real dominance over the other so we won’t get another close decision that can go either way.