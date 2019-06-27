“Boxing’s full of shit, basically, we see it time and time again,” said Whyte. “It’s a joke.”

There’s no heavyweight more deserving of a title shot than Dillian Whyte. He earned it the hard way, in the ring, by beating credible opposition, some of whom held secondary or tertiary titles. He did lose to Anthony Joshua in 2015, but unlike many others, some of whom, whatever titles they possess or possessed, have shown little or no improvement over the years, Whyte has grown in stature. But don’t tell it to the sanctioning bodies. Not only will they not listen. They each, for their own pecuniary ends, have other plans, none of which conveniently do not include Dillian Whyte.

He has been the #1 ranked contender by the WBC for what seems like forever, yet has been overlooked by that sanctioning body, who clings to Deontay Wilder as if he was a life vest in a stormy sea. Whyte possesses a similar ranking with the WBO, which also seems equally to overlook and/or reinterpret its own rules, at least insofar as the potentially most dangerous challenger in the division is concerned.

After the latter alphabet org designated former unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who has yet to fight a heavyweight, mandatory challenger for its world title, now held by Andy Ruiz Jr. after his demolition of Anthony Joshua, Whyte, much as he has done in the ring, has gone on the offensive, blasting not only the WBO, but the sport itself.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Whyte, who is scheduled to fight Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London on July 20, did not mince words.

“If I say what I really feel about these things, I might get removed from the rankings,” he told talkSPORT. “I start saying stuff and they send me emails and letters saying I can’t say these things and it’s disrespectful.

“But the fact that they’re disrespecting me constantly doesn’t mean anything.”

Nothing Whyte might say or has said is as disrespectful as what the many sanctioning bodies and their endless supply of belts and faux titles have done and continue to do at chipping away the credibility of the sport.

“Boxing’s full of shit, basically,” continued Whyte, “and we see it time and time again.

“It’s a joke. He (Usyk) pulled out of the Takam fight. These guys are jokers.”