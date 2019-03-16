The afternoon's non-televised undercard bouts totaled a whopping 17 fights. (CompuBox)

ARLINGTON, Texas— No sooner did the doors open at AT&T Stadium than the fans began filing into the home of the Dallas Cowboys to take in what will turn out to be a card featuring seventeen total bouts. As the afternoon daylight broke through the windows at what many call one of the finest stadiums in the world, the action got underway with a four-round super flyweight contest between San Antonio, Texas fighter Robert Rodriguez and Fernando Ibarra of Fairfield, California. Ibarra was only able to sway one round from two of the three ringside judges and lost a unanimous decision in his professional debut. The victory pushed Rodriguez to three wins without a defeat.

Shortly, as in extremely shortly thereafter, super middleweight Burley Brooks of Dallas cashed in early in his professional debut with a quick TKO win over Randy Mast (1-1) of Springfield, Missouri. The blue corner continued its early dominance in the following contest, which was a second round TKO triumph for Moreno Valley, California native Luis Coria (11-2, 5 KO’s), who remained aggressive throughout the contest in stopping Omar Garcia (6-8, 1 KO) of Monterrey, Mexico. Mesquite, Texas talent Adrian Taylor (9-1, 4 KO’s) made his tenth trip to the ring a victorious one with scores of 40-36 and two at 39-37 in his favor for a unanimous decision win over William Quintana (7-13, 3 KO’s) in a cruiserweight bout.

Aaron Morales (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Oklahoma City used superior footwork, movement and hard punches throughout six exciting rounds en route to a unanimous nod over Fernando Robles (2-1) of McAllen, Texas in a bantamweight contest. Next, Thomas Hill (8-2, 1 KO) of Milwaukee earned a closely fought split decision over Limberth Ponce (17-4, 10 KO’s) of Rock Island, Rhode Island in a six-round super welterweight bout.

A hand or possible elbow injury forced Rauf Aghayev of Azerbaijan (26-7, 11 KO’s) to quit just before the bell sounded to end the third round of his flyweight outing against Jesse Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KO’s). This was followed by a one sided show of skill from Dallas native Amon Rashidi (6-0, 4 KO’s), who popped, jabbed and stuck his gloves in the face and body of Gabriel Gutierrez (5-8, 3 KO’s) in a super lightweight contest. Rashidi won by fifth round TKO.

Fernando Garcia knocked out Marlon Olea towards the end of round five, much to the delight of a throng of fans who were able to shout loudly in his favor. Dallas resident Garcia (11-0, 7 KO’s) withstood Olea’s attempts to get him to drop his guard with body shots. Fernando would have nothing of it, when finally in the fifth his successive jabs backed his Colombian opponent into a corner. The featherweight contest was called to a close after a thudding right to the lower rib area of Olea (14-5, 12 KO’s) sent him to a knee. He took the full count and didn’t try to get back to his feet.

