GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas—Within the quaint settings of The Theatre at Grand Prairie, a ten-fight night of action got rolling promptly at 4:15 in the afternoon. Faithful followers of local talent set to perform were in just as much a hurry to see their man step into the ring as they must have been to escape the triple digit heat. The setup for the evening was different from what we boxing fans normally see, as the ring was placed in the orchestra pit, which seemed to give each and every section within the venue a nice view of the action.

The night’s initial bout was in the light heavyweight division and Joshua Juarez of Laredo, Texas (9-0, 5 KO’s) coasted to a six-round unanimous decision win over Jackson, Mississippi fighter Emmanuel Sanchez (7-14-1, 1 KO). Quickly thereafter came Dallas native George Rincon (8-0, 5 KO’s), who stopped Enrique Escobar (17-7, 14 KO’s) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in the second round with a barrage of unanswered punches in their super lightweight clash. Like clockwork, the third bout was underway moments later, which gave the growing crowd an entertaining slugfest between Dallas super bantamweight product Hector Valdez (11-0, 7 KO’s), who earned a six-round unanimous decision win over Los Angeles area boxer Rafael Delgado (6-1, 5 KO’s).

A knockdown of Delgado in the first round had many within the building cheering loudly for an early stoppage, yet Rafael hung on while absorbing a full basket of hard punches both high and low. The scores came in at 59-54 alongside two cards which each read 58-55 to award the bout to Valdez.

“I feel pretty good about the fight and happy with the result,” said the victorious Dallas native. “My opponent is a strong kid and he’s got some badass style. He has a pressure style like me and he just wants to keep coming, but overall my training worked. My coach told me, “You’re not going to knock this kid down because he’s tough,” but I executed our plan.”

DAZN’s official streaming undercard got rolling in flashing style, as former local amateur standout Tristan “Sweet P” Kalkreuth (1-0, 1 KO) of Arlington ignited his professional career as a cruiserweight with a 42-second technical knockout stoppage triumph over Kynndale Prather (0-2) of Olathe, Kansas. The 17-year-old, six-foot, four-inch Texan celebrated with a perfectly executed backflip in the center of the ring and had this to say about his performance.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “It felt like the fans were inside the ring and fighting with me. I’m very grateful to be here and I came out with a knockout. I showcased my power, my skills and my speed. I’m excited and ready to fight tomorrow. If you would give me a fight right now, then I would fight again.”

George Rincon’s younger brother Alex (7-0, 6 KO’s) took less than four minutes to get past Joel Guevara in the super welterweight match which came next. The Dallas area native swarmed his Charleston, Virginia opponent from the opening bell and almost had a first round stoppage, yet referee Neil Young ruled that Guevara (4-6-1, 3 KO’s) had slipped. Less than one minute into round two, Rincon connected with a powerful overhand right that sent Joel to the canvas for the full ten-count.

“You always want that “KO” and I wanted to give my fans a show,” Alex said after the victory. “They all paid good money to be here, so I wanted to make sure they saw a knockout. On top of that, it was a very emotional win for me just because of everything that’s going on in the world right now. This world needs more love and more peace because there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world right now.”

Perhaps the night’s most interesting moment came just before the super welterweight clash that followed. Shortly after blue corner participant Jeremy Ramos entered the ring to the beat of his chosen ring walk music, his opponent, Travell Mazion requested that those in attendance switch the flashlights on their cellphones to the on position and take a moment of silence out of respect towards the recent victims of domestic violence in the country. Once the bout was underway, Mazion floored Ramos late in the first round by way of a left hook. The Puerto Rican fighter beat the count of referee Laurence Cole, yet his Austin, Texas opponent connected with head and body shots once again in the second. Ramos had a few moments in the third and was able to tag “Black Magic” Mazion with head shots as he pinned him against the ropes.

Jeremy adjusted better in the fourth, which led to a bit more success one round later when he connected with a well placed five-punch combination to the body and head. Ramos used the same formula in the sixth and pressured Travell into countering instead of playing the role of aggressor. The crowd got heavily involved in the seventh, especially in the dying seconds, as each man fired away with great intent with head jarring punches. Neither side took the last round, the eighth off by any means. Ramos scored with audible shots to the face and Mazion returned fire with his jab, which had carried him throughout much of the contest.

The scorecards read 80-71 with the other two at 78-73 apiece to award the unanimous decision win to Travell “Black Magic” Mazion.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita