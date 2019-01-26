“When I found my distance, I imposed myself more. That’s how I got the knockout.”

“There’s never an opponent who is not dangerous because we are all out here fighting to provide for those we love and entertain those we don’t…”

Rincon Scores Early Knockout

Saturday night’s DAZN card from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas began shortly after 6PM local time with a super lightweight contest between unbeaten George Rincon of Dallas and Emmanuel “Pollo” Valadez of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. George would prevail by first round technical knockout. Rincon 6-0 (3 KO’s) was in clear assault mode shortly after the opening bell with body shots that caused Valadez 5-7 (4 KO’s) to take a quick knee. Moments later, referee Sam Garza stepped in to the stop the contest at the 1:36 mark after George piled on the pain once again. Valadez winced in his corner for a few minutes after the stoppage.

“I feel good,” said the victorious Rincon. “I went in there trying not to rush. There’s never an opponent who is not dangerous because we are all out here fighting to provide for those we love and entertain those we don’t. He didn’t make it out of the first round, so I’m happy with that.”

Melian Gets Late TKO Win Over Ortega

At 6:25PM CST, the battle for the vacant NABA Super Bantamweight title between Alberto Melian and Edgar Ortega was underway. It was Ortega (10-2-2, 5 KO’s) who held a slight advantage in aggression in the opening three minutes and the bout appeared to be evenly matched at this point. Melian (4-0, 3 KO’s) used his left jab to a greater degree in the second and Ortega used spurts of the third to target the Argentine’s head with his left hook. “El Ciclon” Ortega had a better fourth as he traded hooks with “El Impacto”, while the fifth and sixth were more of a chess match with moments for each man. Edgar landed a hard left to the body midway through round seven which caused Alberto to drop his elbow just a bit.

Melian swung wide at times in the eighth, yet his Mexicali opponent wasn’t able to capitalize. As they clinched in the final seconds of the ninth, Melian connected with a quick right hook to the chin. About a minute into the tenth and final round and with his back to the ropes, Melian landed a carefully placed left hook which sent Ortega to the canvas. Although he beat the count, he was clearly outmatched by this point and “Impacto” moved in for the finish. Unanswered shots, first to the body and then up high would bring referee Sam Garza in to call the contest at the 1:33 mark of the last round to award the NABA Super Bantamweight to Alberto Melian.

“I was working the distance,” he said afterwards. I knew he was strong. When I found my distance, then I imposed myself more. That’s how I got the knockout at the end. This is about patient work, so if the knockout comes, then it comes.”

Rincon Decisions Ramos

The night’s third contest began at 7:15PM, as Alex (brother of George) Rincon took on Jeremy Ramos in a six-round super welterweight contest. Much like his older brother, Alex came out the aggressor, yet he found the Puerto Rican fighter across from him to indeed be a tougher read than George had encountered an hour earlier. Jeremy took the fight to his Dallas foe in the second with hooks to the body and attempts to the head. Ramos connected with a well placed left hook to the chin towards the end of the third, while Alex (6-0, 5 KO’s) returned the favor to end round four. A short firefight broke out in the fifth at ring’s center, much to the delight of fans, who were still filing into their seats. They soon touched gloves to start the sixth and final round and Ramos (10-6, 4 KO’s) landed a closing shot after the bell sounded to end the contest. The judges saw the contest as follows: 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 to award the unanimous decision win to Alex Rincon.

“I give him all the credit. He didn’t fold with the adversity,” the triumphant Rincon commented. “I looked for the knockout, but otherwise I was just trying to time him.”