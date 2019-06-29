Earlier in the day, the unpredictable Texas weather graced Houston with a little rain.

HOUSTON, Texas—The NRG Park complex in southwest Houston is not only home to the NRG Arena, which is the site of Jermall Charlo’s WBC middleweight world title defense against Brandon Adams tonight, but also the NRG Stadium as well as the world-famous Astrodome. Earlier in the day, the unpredictable Texas weather graced the Space City with a few hours of rain. On the bright side, this allowed the area temperature to drop from from the high, humid 90’s to a pleasant 80 degrees as boxing fans filed into the arena at the same time when thousands upon thousands of crazed soccer fans began their descent into the adjacent stadium for a doubleheader quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup (Canada vs. Haiti followed by Mexico vs. Costa Rica).

In an exciting lightweight contest, Nelson Hampton (6-2, 4 KO’s) of McAllen, Texas fought his way to a majority decision win over Dakota Linger of Buckhannon, West Virginia. The scores were as follows: 57-57 and two apiece at 59-55. Linger (11-2-2, 7 KO’s) fought hard but Hampton’s counter shots as well as patience may have made the difference.

A few minutes later, Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay took to the ring to take on Tyler Vogel in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for four rounds. Wilder (4-1, 2 KO’s) connected at times early on with his pawing jab over the outstretched right arm of his southpaw opponent from Bozeman, Montana. Vogel (3-3, 2 KO’s) did more than hold his own through the full four rounds. He did his best to move and shake out of his left handed stance in an effort to throw off the rhythm of his Alabama opponent, yet his tendency to drop his right hand allowed Wilder to stick him with his left jab. The three judges would ultimately all see the contest in favor of Marsellos with a clean sweep of 40-36 each across the board.

An enthralling middleweight contest came shortly thereafter as San Antonio’s Raymond Guajardo (2-0, 1 KO) traded hard shots with Jaime Meza of Compton, California. Although Meza came out firing, “Tito” Guajardo cracked him with a hard right which caused his glove to touch the mat for the contest’s first knockdown midway through the second. Over the next few minutes, Guajardo’s poise and well timed tactics allowed him to take advantage of his tiring foe from the Los Angeles area, who kept looking to land the one shot to end the bout. As the waning seconds ticked away, Guajardo’s supporters in the stands were shouting loudly in his favor. Meza (0-2) survived to the end of the scheduled four rounds. All three judges agreed with scores of 42-35 to award the unanimous decision win to Raymond Guajardo.

In other action, welterweights Omar Juarez (4-0, 2 KO’s) and Ryan Karl (17-2, 11 KO’s), respectively earned first round stoppage wins, as did super middleweight Zamy Larry in his professional debut. The last contest before the Showtime telecast was set to begin featured Houston’s own Miguel Flores (24-2, 12 KO’s) stopping Luis May by TKO in round five.