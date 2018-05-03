Ward said Roy Jones “did everything wrong, right.” (Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

When Ward spoke with me recently, he went into great detail about which boxers were the biggest influences on him as a fighter and why…

Retired great Andre “S.O.G.” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) has never been shy about expressing gratitude and admiration for those who came before. When he spoke with me recently, he went into great detail about which boxers were the biggest influences on him as a fighter and why.

“My three that I watched and really stole from, and in many cases tried to pattern my game after, were Bernard Hopkins, Roy Jones, and Floyd Mayweather,” explained Ward. “It’s weird, because I feel like I’m a hybrid of all three of those guys in a boxing ring. Depending on what’s happening.

“I love Bernard because he was a gritty champion from North Philly who was often overlooked and marginalized. He was mean and nasty and he had the background to back it up. He’s a guy who was not the most skilled. He didn’t fall out of the bed and just have a skillset. He worked at it. He overachieved his whole career. You just see his game evolve from being just a bruiser, to becoming the skillful crafty bruiser, to becoming a guy—as he got older and slowed up a little bit—who could box and also take it back inside when need be.

“You’ve got Floyd Mayweather—he’s the guy that fell out of the bed with this skillset, but also had the work ethic to back it up. And you see his style evolve—when he’s 130, 135 pounds, he’s got extreme confidence, he believes in his ability, he comes from a fighting family. Great legs, and just overall boxing ability. But then you see him, as he gets older, modify his style. He stays in the pocket more. Timing is still good, he’s there to be hit, but you still can’t hit him. And he’ll make you pay for trying. I took a lot from him. The jab to the stomach is probably the biggest weapon I stole from Floyd Mayweather.

“And then you have Roy Jones, who is my all-time favorite fighter. Who’s a country boy, who came from Pensacola, Florida, who had swag. He did everything wrong, right. It worked out for him. Roy dropped his hands—he held his hands out in front of his face. He didn’t have a conventional style. He didn’t have conventional business practices. For most of his career, it worked. He got away with it. He dominated the sport.”

Part 1: Part 1: http://www.boxing.com/earned_andre_ward_exclusive_part_1.html

Part 2: Part 2: http://www.boxing.com/earned_andre_ward_exclusive_part_2.html

Part 3: Part 3: http://www.boxing.com/earned_andre_ward_exclusive_part_3.html

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate