Easter Decisions Shafikov

By Robert Ecksel on July 1, 2017
Easter Decisions Shafikov
“I give my performance a B- tonight. I could have done better.” (Rachel Nearhoof/PBC)

Robert Easter defended his IBF World lightweight title against Denis Shafikov, the veteran Russian southpaw…

Friday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, IBF World lightweight champion, Toledo’s Robert Easter (20-0, 14 KOs), successfully defended his title a second time with a unanimous decision victory over mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov (38-3-1, 20 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Miass, Russia.

At the end of 12 rounds the judges scored it 116-112 (Carlos Ortiz) and 120-108 twice (Eugene Grant and Jamie Garayua).

Easter used his six-inch advantage in height and eight-inch advantage in reach to good effect. His challenger was tough and reliably competitive, but he was outclassed, if not as outclassed as two of the judges determined

“I’m thankful for my team preparing me for this victory,” said Easter after the fight. “I give my performance a B- tonight. I could have done a lot better. I fought on the inside more at the beginning of the fight but my team wanted me to box so I was able to do that late and get the win.

“I know a lot of guys’ weakness is their gas tank so I wanted to go after him and test him early. Shafikov proved that’s he’s a tough opponent but we were able to get the job done.”
Shafikov doesn’t lack for courage and brought the fight to the champ. Fighting out of a crouch he was able to land a short right hand on the inside, only to be hit repeatedly for the impertinence.

“I thought he was tough, but I thought I would be the first one to break him down,” Easter added. “I started on the inside, and my team told me to box. Later on we got to boxing.

“I was able to get the win and I’m going to be ready for everybody out there.”

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: robert easter denis shafikov Carlos Ortiz eugene grant jamie garayua Robert Ecksel

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Koolz 01:33pm, 07/01/2017

    120-108?

    I just watched this and is that a JOKE!  Easter was getting beat all around the ring.  He can’t handle being spun.  Lomachenko would light this guy up!!

    Shafikov is Shorter then east so he needs to move his head and faint when he comes in.  But he was landing constantly, getting Easter’s Body, throwing long hook, spinning him and getting him in the face. 

    Easter was only landing as a counter defense jab and when he tried to use combos as Shafikov was on the inside.  Easter struggled a lot in this fight.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_dJziM2F1s


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-erIDvjaiVM
    Povetin vs Rudenko
    Welcome back Povetkin!!!  Heavy weight division missed you!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Robert Easter

  • Denis Shafikov

Origin Toledo Ohio USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1991.01.26 (26)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W14+L0+D0=14
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 76 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Miguel Angel Mendoza 21-5-2 W(KO) 2/10
2015.03.07 Alejandro Rodriguez 22-15-1 W(TKO) 2/8
2014.12.12 Angel Hernandez 8-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2014.09.06 Roberto Acevedo 13-13-3 W(KO) 1/6
2014.05.02 Carlos Cardenas 20-7-1 W(UD) 8/8
2014.01.25 Daniel Attah 28-17-1 W(UD) 8/8

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record