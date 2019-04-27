They seemed content to remain on the outside and only throw on occasion. (Showtime)

On Saturday, Premier Boxing Champions presented a card from the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas that was broadcast on Showtime.

In the main event, former IBF world lightweight champions Robert Easter Jr. (21-1-1, 14 KOs) and Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) faced off in a 12 round bout. Both fighters, but Barthelemy in particular, stylistically tend to look better or produce better results against opponents who are more aggressive, so pitting them against each other was perhaps destined to be a not terribly active type of fight.

Easter, who is extremely tall for a lightweight at 5’11”, was for once facing another fighter who is also lanky for the weight class: Barthelemy is 5’10”. Easter, despite his height and reach advantages over basically everyone he’s fought, tends to like to fight on the inside more than the outside and abandons his jab. But tonight, he and his father—also his head coach—went back to the fundamentals. What that translated to was boxing on the outside, maximizing his range, using angles, and utilizing the jab well.

Barthelemy, a Cuban native, has a very good boxing IQ and skillset, but he often doesn’t let his hands go enough in bouts to make it clear that he’s won the majority of rounds. Some of that is style but some of it also may be temperament.

The first half of the fight was a boxing match, with both fighters feeling one another out and boxing from the outside. Unfortunately neither of them let their hands go enough to win very many rounds clearly, and it made many of the rounds hard to score since the primary criterion for scoring is clean punches landed.

Barthelemy switched to southpaw in the early rounds and would occasionally have success with his straight left, upstairs and down, on Easter. The left hand upstairs, in particular, seemed to rattle Easter whenever Barthelemy threw it.

Easter had the most success with his jab, which he stayed busy with throughout the fight, but he often threw it as a throwaway punch or as a pawing jab, not landing, so it wasn’t scoring in those instances.

Neither fighter threw much or landed enough to make many of the rounds clear. It seemed both were content to remain on the outside and only throw on occasion, but particularly because of the low output by both men, it was relatively easy for the boxers to see their opponent’s punches coming so they could dodge them better than they could were more punches coming.

The scorecards read 115-113 for Barthelemy, 115-113 for Easter, and 114-114 for a split decision draw. The cards were fair.

Earlier, super lightweights Viktor Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) and Mohamed Mimoune (21-3, 2 KOs) faced off in a 10-round contest. The long, tall Postol kept Mimoune on the outside with his jab consistently, while the awkward southpaw Mimoune tried to bring it but just didn’t have the IQ, reflexes, or footwork to prevent Postol from landing the majority of punches.

Postol won a clear unanimous decision with scorecards of 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

The first fight of the evening was between heavyweights Efe Ajagba (10-0, 9 KOs) and Michael Wallisch (19-2, 12 KOs). Ajagba, a 2016 Olympian, hails from Nigeria but now lives in Houston, training with Ronnie Shields. Wallisch is a native of Germany and has won a minor European heavyweight title fighting in his home country.

Ajagba came out jabbing from the start, which kept the shorter and less fundamentally sound Wallisch at bay. When Wallisch did throw, Ajagba made him miss simply by stepping back. Wallisch finally came on a bit more later in the round, pressuring Ajagba and throwing combinations on the inside while pushing Ajagba to the ropes. But the latter still landed far more punches than Wallisch in the round.

In the second, Ajagba came out firing the jab even more consistently than in the first round. Wallisch took a while to get inside, but he did, again forcing Ajagba to the ropes and trying to work him over. But most of his punches didn’t land, and Ajagba kept his cool and was able to pivot back out to the center of the ring.

Ajagba threw in volume again, and landed a combination of punches including a clean right hand upstairs that dropped Wallisch to a knee. Ajagba threw and landed another right hand to the head before referee Tony Weeks was able to intervene.

Weeks stepped in, halted the clock, and told the judges to count the knockdown. He gave Wallisch a little time to recover, but after he rose he didn’t seem to want to be in the ring anymore. He covered up as Ajagba laid it on, landing combinations of punches cleanly around Wallisch’s guard. Referee Weeks stepped in and waved it off, rightly so as Wallisch was not defending himself and was taking multiple clean punches.

While Wallisch isn’t a world beater, he is an experienced heavyweight and brought a different element for Ajagba to have to deal with as a pro (specifically the inside work on the ropes). Ajagba dealt with everything well, and as he and coach Ronnie Shields said after the bout, Ajagba’s volume punching and work ethic may really set him apart in the heavyweight division as he works his way up the food chain.

