“I have seen various Robert Easter Jr. fights and have been studying him very closely.”

“I’m just hungry and eager to get back in there and show my fans that nothing has changed. I just got hungrier and more focused…”

On Saturday, April 27, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing from the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter (21-1, 14 KOs), from Toledo, Ohio, in his first fight since losing a unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in July, will return to active duty against Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs), the former two-division from Las Vegas by way of Havana, Cuba, for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

“I’m just hungry and eager to get back in there and show my fans that nothing has changed,” Easter said. “I just got hungrier and more focused.”

Speaking with the press in Toledo about his upcoming fight, Easter said, “It’s very big. It’s something I knew would happen. I put myself in that position to fight for these big fights and these world titles.

“Timing—it’s all about timing. First round, you feel him out and see what kind of punches he has. I watched a little film on him and saw the angles he throws and he switches up a lot. We prepare for all that.

“I expect Rances to come out and fight. He’s an awkward, crafty fighter who likes to put up a fight. It’s not really about what I expect from him though, it’s about what I’m going to do in there. It’s going to be my tempo.

“I’ve always been a tall guy for this division and I’m ready to show everyone that I’m still trouble for anyone out there.

“I’m ready. I’m more ready than ever.”

Barthelemy is ready as well. Speaking from the Prince Ranch Bones Adams Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, he said, “I have seen various Robert Easter Jr. fights and have been studying him very closely. He’s a great boxer who likes to use his height and reach to his advantage. He’s an ex-world champion who has fought quality opponents. He deserves all of my respect but we are very confident that we will be victorious against him.

“This fight will be very competitive, with two evenly-skilled former world champions looking to reclaim their status at the top of the sport. Fights like this are what make boxing great. Cuba will have a champion once again on April 27!”