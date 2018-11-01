Eddie was 29-0, The Boxing Banker was 31-1, and the Philly fighter closed his account.

On November 2nd, 2007 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, Fast Eddie Chambers from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought Calvin “The Boxing Banker” Brock from Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of an IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Fast Eddie was undefeated at 29-0, The Boxing Banker was 31-1, and the Philly fighter closed his account…