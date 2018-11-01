Eddie Chambers vs. Calvin Brock

By Boxing News on November 1, 2018
Eddie was 29-0, The Boxing Banker was 31-1, and the Philly fighter closed his account.

On November 2nd, 2007 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, Fast Eddie Chambers from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought Calvin “The Boxing Banker” Brock from Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of an IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Fast Eddie was undefeated at 29-0, The Boxing Banker was 31-1, and the Philly fighter closed his account…

  • Eddie Chambers

  • Calvin Brock

Real Name Edward Chambers
Origin Pittsburgh Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.03.29 (36)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W41+L4+D0=45
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Eddie Chambers, Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.29 Dorian Darch 8-3-0 W(TKO) 3/8
2014.11.08 Marcelo Luiz Nascimento 17-6-0 W(PTS) 8/8
2014.05.17 Carl Baker 10-7-0 W(RTD) 3/8x3
2014.04.12 Moses Matovu 5-39-4 W(TKO) 1/6
2014.03.29 Tomas Mrazek 9-45-6 W(TKO) 6/6x3
2013.08.03 Thabiso Mchunu 14-1-0 L(UD) 10/10

