Eddie Hearn has announced an intriguing card for October 27th at the Copper Box Arena.

Eddie Hearn has announced an intriguing card for October 27th at the Copper Box Arena, usually considered a Frank Warren arena. With a capacity of 7,500 it falls somewhere in between York Hall and the bigger venues he uses. This should make for a good atmosphere and anyone who has attended boxing at the arena will no doubt have had a great view. For an Eddie Hearn card, it has incredibly tight matchups which should make for an intriguing night of boxing.

The headliner sees John Ryder (26-4) take on Andrey Sirotkin (15-0) in a final eliminator for the WBA World Title, currently held by former opponent Rocky Fielding. Sirotkin is an unbeaten Russian who beat Ryan Ford by decision last time. Ryder has some early losses in his career to other domestic rivals but was arguably unlucky against Fielding. Since then he has gone on to beat Patrick Nielsen and Jamie Cox.

Probably my favorite domestic clash at the moment comes when Ted Cheeseman (14-0) takes on Asinia Byfield (14-1) for the British Title. Byfield got his biggest win at the Copper Box when upsetting Sammy McNess and his elusiveness may cause Cheeseman to struggle. Ryan Doyle (17-2-1) who introduced himself to the Matchroom audience by stopping Reece Belloti defends his Commonwealth Title against Jordan Gill (21-0) who takes a big step up here.

Two men who have suffered their lone defeat against Lawrence Okolie also clash as Luke Watkins (13-1) takes on Isaac Chamberlain (9-1). Finally, Jake Ball (11-1) defends his WBA Inter-Continental Title against Craig Richards (12-1). Ball has bounced back well from a shock defeat to JJ McDonagh and probably has the better victories in this clash but Richards will have seen flaws that he can expose and did not perform badly against Frank Buglioni.