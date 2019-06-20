“It’s eight weeks since, and it’s still extremely raw and personal to me.” (Photo: Courtesy)

The personal is political and vice-versa. But a little distance might better serve Eddie Hearn in this instance…

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is shocked. He is no longer shocked that Anthony Joshua, who was supposed to fight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on June 1, lost his four world titles to late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. That shock has subsided. What shocks Hearn now is that Tyson Fury, fresh off his two-round destruction of Tom Schwarz, is considering facing the drug cheat whose forced withdrawal from the fight had a hand in Joshua’s stunning defeat.

“I’m not bothered about Jarrell Miller, but the dust hasn’t settled,” he told IFL TV. “How can you say the dust has settled? People ask me if I would work with Jarrell Miller again. In two years, three years, who knows what could happen? Right now, how can you work with Jarrell Miller? We’re talking about something that happened six or eight weeks ago.”

It’s hard to argue with Hearn. He has a valid point. Boxing has a serious problem with PEDs, and the solution looks no more severe than a slap on the wrist.

“That’s everything that’s wrong with boxing,” continued Hearn, “if you don’t make an example of people like this. This wasn’t just one little substance that could be found in this, this is all-out blatant cheating. I’ve said, I like Jarrell Miller, but if we don’t make an example of this, why do we even bother? What’s the point in testing? Why don’t we just say ‘yeah, take what you want’?

“There are so many hypocrites in this sport, and in the past I’ve had guys box on my shows that might be a year and a half or two years after [a failed drug test], and they’ve been fighting again. But in this case, it’s eight weeks since, and it’s still extremely raw and personal to me.”

“On a serious note, what’s the point? Someone told me it was four tests including urine and blood. There’s no remorse, it’s not like ‘yeah, I tried to get an edge and these guys told me to do this and that,’ it’s literally ‘oh yeah well I had this with my elbow and this other thing, I dunno how that got in there but don’t worry about that I’m fighting soon.’

“What the fuck? I don’t agree with it.”