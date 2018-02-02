Ashfaq originally signed with David Haye but had not been out with Ringstar Promotions.

Eddie Hearn announced another signing from the GB 2016 Olympics team. He has signed Qais Ashfaq, who competed at Bantamweight as an amateur, often coming up the wrong end of Michael Conlan. He originally signed with David Haye but had not been out with Ringstar Promotions. His first fight should come in February 25 on a NXTGEN card.