Eddie Hearn’s Circus at Staples
Eddie Hearn, last year, said that, in good conscience, he couldn’t be a part of such a farcical celebrity boxing spectacle. But what a difference a year makes…
Of course having the six-round rematch between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul headline a “world championship” boxing card at Staples Center November 9 on DAZN is absurd. It’s a real laugher to think that these two novice numbskulls will main event a card that could also feature Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.
What’s not so funny, however, is what something like this says about the state of boxing and the utter failure of boxing’s promoters.
Chew on this—The first KSI-Logan Paul bout, which took place at Manchester Arena in the UK last August, sold over a million pay-per-views in the US (as an afternoon show, btw), making it the most purchased PPV boxing event of 2018, just ahead of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin 2.
That particular fluff fest, ending in a six-round majority draw, was an off-the-records exhibition. The rematch, however, will be an officially sanctioned match under the jurisdiction of the California State Athletic Commission, per request of promoter Eddie Hearn, who, last year, said that, in good conscience, he couldn’t be a part of such a farcical celebrity boxing spectacle.
But what a difference a year makes. With Hearn’s DAZN bossmen still struggling to get a firm foothold in the fickle US boxing market while dealing with an upset TKO of cash cow Anthony Joshua and the matchmaking petulance of their other cash cow Canelo Alvarez, a grab at reaching a new audience and/or a bushel of one-time monthly subscriptions no longer seems to present any ethical dilemma.
“13 months ago when the first fight took place I smirked and pondered how embarrassing it would be to stage this event in a 20,000 seater arena,” Hearn said via press release. “What I saw was a phenomenon; a sold out arena, over one million PPV buys but more importantly an energy of a new audience to the sport of boxing.
“When I was asked to be involved in the rematch it got me excited but I had some requests to help integrate the two audiences. I requested that both fighters turn professional and undergo the same medicals that any other fighter would. I asked that the fighters lose the headguards and use 10oz gloves, if we are going to do this then let’s do it properly.
“Both men obliged and now they prepare for war on November 9—this event will be huge, a World championship card beneath an event that will create a hype for boxing not seen in the US for a long time. Staples Center will be sold out and a new audience will join our great sport and tune in live on DAZN.”
The announcement of DAZN dabbling in teeny-bopper pop culture brought a predictable Depends shart from curmudgeonly boxing “purists.”
“Another sad day for boxing! How dare they compromise the integrity of the sport?”
It’s the same lament offered up for anything in the game that doesn’t come directly from their macho fairytale idea of what “pure” boxing should look like. And they will continue to whine about this KSI vs. Logan Paul silliness—while vowing, as REAL boxing fans, to pay the nonsense no mind—until it’s over and all of the Icee cups and Hubba Bubba wrappers have been cleared from Staples Center.
How awful to have a million boxing-curious teenagers exposed to the sport, right? Boxing should be left for the real fans; the ones who know who Harry Greb (or even Bernard Hopkins) is; the ones who watch every fight and have the long credit card bills to prove it; the ones who are dying off, leaving their mylar-wrapped Ring Magazines to be tossed into the trash by their boxing-ambivalent grandchildren.
It used to be that the biggest fights were also the most marketable, but that isn’t the case anymore and the sport’s own promoters and oddly snobbish fans are to blame for the outside world not caring about big-time prizefighting anymore. Boxing has become irrelevant to most everyone born after the sport bricked itself off from the outside world and the only way to change that is via promotion—real promotions that actually works to bring new audiences to the sport.
If the present tense fighters and their promoters could promote themselves as well as these YouTubers do, guys like Hearn wouldn’t have to lean on outside gimmicks to fill seats in arenas or bring young energy to a ringside atmosphere that currently resembles the wake for a deceased sports celebrity.
The worst that could happen with KSI-Logan Paul 2 is nothing. The two YouTube dopes get a nice payday, the kid viewers move on, and everything stays exactly the same as it was before this stab at youth outreach. But, maybe, some of the kids who come for the YouTuber spectacle find out that boxing can be a pretty decent watch. Maybe that eventually leads to a few new passionate fans who bring new energy with their loyalty. Those who subscribe to DAZN for KSI-Logan Paul 2, at 20 bucks for the month, will also be able to see Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 on December 7. Maybe some good comes from the fluff. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.
Why the hell NOT try some of these promotional gimmicks and lures?
What’s really absurd is not a six-rounder between novice fighters headlining a “world championship” boxing card, but that anyone in and around boxing thinks the sport has anything at all to lose from trying new things and new partnerships.
They Call Me Fredo 05:42am, 09/08/2019
LetsTalkAboutIt…. Sheesh what a long winded post. I am assuming you are talking to me. First off, it is obvious you know nothing about so-called, “communism” or its origins. The real founder of “communism” was one Moses Hess, a committed Zionist who had a falling out with Karl Marx. “Communism”, ( I’ll keep it simple for you) since you still fall for the capitalist vs. communist charade, is nothing more than “capitalism” on steroids. The “one percent” that all you snowflakes like to talk about grows even smaller and the poor become even larger and grow even poorer under “communism.” Incidentally the Russian Revolution was bankrolled by a “capitalist” NYC banker by the name of Jacob Schiff. haha. So much for your “communism” vs “capitalism” argument. The part about construction workers being the hardest workers is debatable. I would say farmers are the hardest workers among us and that farmers and construction workers are the two most VALUABLE occupations out there. Without food and shelter where would we be? Another thing, I have not spent one red cent on a PPV boxing match since 1991 and have NEVER spent any money on any other PPV event.
Your Name 08:29am, 09/07/2019
Sad
LetsTalkAboutIt 05:49am, 09/07/2019
There is absolutely no correlation between wages and what you call “hard work”. If it were the case, construction workers would be paid much more than most people wearing suits, and if someone were to advocate for that, you would surely treat them like a stuttering communist.
Also, I’m sure you are against equal wages for men and women soccer players (that issue made some noise a few months ago), the justification being that men attract more viewers and, consequently, more revenue. Same here : youtubers attract more viewers and, consequently, more revenue. Therefore, in this capitalist system I’m sure you are very proud of, it is totally justified. Hard work has nothing to do with it (even if one could argue those two youtubers, however unskilled they may be, ARE working hard for this fight, as they did for the first which was actually pretty hard-fought).
It’s funny how you blindly criticize the results of the application of your own shitty ideology. You clearly aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
PS : In my experience, those “infantile adults” you’re talking about aren’t attracted to youtubers. It is actually a teenager thing. Also, it seems like those two 50-something gamers have jobs, wives, children and a house. Once again, in your thought-system, isn’t that supposed to be success? Who cares what they do with their spare time and money? Some play video games, some get ripped off paying 50 to a 100 dollars to watch two men beat each other up (which I also enjoy watching, though I never paid a cent for it). Can’t see one being stupider than the other. One might even say the one playing video games is active whereas the one watching the boxing match is passive. Who’s getting it up their bum now?
They Call Me Fredo 06:19am, 09/06/2019
I would bet that it is more than just teenagers who are interested in this charade. We live in a world of infantile adults who pay millions to watch comic book movies churned out one after another by unoriginal, no talent creeps in Hollyweird. I used to work with two 50-something gamers who spent a good portion of their paycheck on video games and these losers were married with children. Wonder if the old lady knew about where the money was going? This is an insult to fighters who have worked hard and put in the work as amateurs, ran countless miles of roadwork, sparred hundreds of rounds perfecting their craft long before they secure a decent payday. Wonder what these YouTube guys are raking in? Sadly this tells more about the state of humanity than it does the state of boxing. I’m sure in this day and age that Two Girls And A Cup II could pull in millions of PPV viewers as well. Next thing you know there will be people watching them renovate the old Brady Bunch house. Wait.
Lucas McCain 06:13am, 09/06/2019
And the winner gets Joey Buttafuoco