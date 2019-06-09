Their first bout, which took place in the UK, sold over a million pay-per-views in the US.

Eddie Hearn, last year, said that, in good conscience, he couldn’t be a part of such a farcical celebrity boxing spectacle. But what a difference a year makes…

Of course having the six-round rematch between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul headline a “world championship” boxing card at Staples Center November 9 on DAZN is absurd. It’s a real laugher to think that these two novice numbskulls will main event a card that could also feature Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.

What’s not so funny, however, is what something like this says about the state of boxing and the utter failure of boxing’s promoters.

Chew on this—The first KSI-Logan Paul bout, which took place at Manchester Arena in the UK last August, sold over a million pay-per-views in the US (as an afternoon show, btw), making it the most purchased PPV boxing event of 2018, just ahead of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin 2.

That particular fluff fest, ending in a six-round majority draw, was an off-the-records exhibition. The rematch, however, will be an officially sanctioned match under the jurisdiction of the California State Athletic Commission, per request of promoter Eddie Hearn, who, last year, said that, in good conscience, he couldn’t be a part of such a farcical celebrity boxing spectacle.

But what a difference a year makes. With Hearn’s DAZN bossmen still struggling to get a firm foothold in the fickle US boxing market while dealing with an upset TKO of cash cow Anthony Joshua and the matchmaking petulance of their other cash cow Canelo Alvarez, a grab at reaching a new audience and/or a bushel of one-time monthly subscriptions no longer seems to present any ethical dilemma.

“13 months ago when the first fight took place I smirked and pondered how embarrassing it would be to stage this event in a 20,000 seater arena,” Hearn said via press release. “What I saw was a phenomenon; a sold out arena, over one million PPV buys but more importantly an energy of a new audience to the sport of boxing.

“When I was asked to be involved in the rematch it got me excited but I had some requests to help integrate the two audiences. I requested that both fighters turn professional and undergo the same medicals that any other fighter would. I asked that the fighters lose the headguards and use 10oz gloves, if we are going to do this then let’s do it properly.

“Both men obliged and now they prepare for war on November 9—this event will be huge, a World championship card beneath an event that will create a hype for boxing not seen in the US for a long time. Staples Center will be sold out and a new audience will join our great sport and tune in live on DAZN.”

The announcement of DAZN dabbling in teeny-bopper pop culture brought a predictable Depends shart from curmudgeonly boxing “purists.”

“Another sad day for boxing! How dare they compromise the integrity of the sport?”

It’s the same lament offered up for anything in the game that doesn’t come directly from their macho fairytale idea of what “pure” boxing should look like. And they will continue to whine about this KSI vs. Logan Paul silliness—while vowing, as REAL boxing fans, to pay the nonsense no mind—until it’s over and all of the Icee cups and Hubba Bubba wrappers have been cleared from Staples Center.

How awful to have a million boxing-curious teenagers exposed to the sport, right? Boxing should be left for the real fans; the ones who know who Harry Greb (or even Bernard Hopkins) is; the ones who watch every fight and have the long credit card bills to prove it; the ones who are dying off, leaving their mylar-wrapped Ring Magazines to be tossed into the trash by their boxing-ambivalent grandchildren.

It used to be that the biggest fights were also the most marketable, but that isn’t the case anymore and the sport’s own promoters and oddly snobbish fans are to blame for the outside world not caring about big-time prizefighting anymore. Boxing has become irrelevant to most everyone born after the sport bricked itself off from the outside world and the only way to change that is via promotion—real promotions that actually works to bring new audiences to the sport.

If the present tense fighters and their promoters could promote themselves as well as these YouTubers do, guys like Hearn wouldn’t have to lean on outside gimmicks to fill seats in arenas or bring young energy to a ringside atmosphere that currently resembles the wake for a deceased sports celebrity.

The worst that could happen with KSI-Logan Paul 2 is nothing. The two YouTube dopes get a nice payday, the kid viewers move on, and everything stays exactly the same as it was before this stab at youth outreach. But, maybe, some of the kids who come for the YouTuber spectacle find out that boxing can be a pretty decent watch. Maybe that eventually leads to a few new passionate fans who bring new energy with their loyalty. Those who subscribe to DAZN for KSI-Logan Paul 2, at 20 bucks for the month, will also be able to see Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 on December 7. Maybe some good comes from the fluff. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.

Why the hell NOT try some of these promotional gimmicks and lures?

What’s really absurd is not a six-rounder between novice fighters headlining a “world championship” boxing card, but that anyone in and around boxing thinks the sport has anything at all to lose from trying new things and new partnerships.