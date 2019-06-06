“People like Wilder should have a picture of Joshua up in his lounge.” (Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn is slow to recover. While Joshua’s loss is a fact of life and most of us have moved on, Hearn sounds like he’s drunk on sour grapes, grasping at straws and airing grievances like there’s no tomorrow.

In the immediate aftermath of Humpty Dumpty having fallen off a wall, Hearn looked more dazed that Anthony Joshua. The latter may have gone down four times in his epic loss to Andy Ruiz, but the former looked the beaten man. He had no cuts or abrasions. There was no evidence he had been in a fight. But it looked like something had broken, something precious, something fragile, like a promise, or dream, or an egg.

With shock giving way to grief and revenge, Hearn, to deflect from his matchmaking, now blames Wilder for the loss.

“When we are accused of overselling him and [applying too much] pressure, when you are one of the biggest stars in sport and you are boxing for tens of millions in front of 90,000 people every time he fights, of course there is pressure,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

Joshua was under pressure, allegedly having had a “panic attack” before the fight; Hearn is under pressure, having lost his money maker he has some explaining to do; but, he added, “There’s no pressure on Wilder. I’m in New York, and nobody knows who he is.”

It’s hard to believe no one in New York ever heard of Wilder. I must believe harder.

“Wilder’s spent his whole career using Joshua’s name to build his own profile and he’s still doing it.

“Anthony Joshua has single-handedly changed the face of boxing worldwide. Everybody has benefited from what AJ has done in this sport. I’m talking about fighters, I’m talking about promoters, I’m talking about media.”

How have I benefited? Let me count the ways.

“People like Deontay Wilder should have a picture of Anthony Joshua up in his lounge that he walks past every day and says ‘thank you very much for making me very wealthy.’”