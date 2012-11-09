Eder Jofre vs. Jose Medel
By Boxing News on September 10, 2018
Eder Jofre was 43-0-3 and one of the grandest grand masters ever to grace a boxing ring.
On September 11th, 1962 at Ibirapuera Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Eder Jofre, aka O Galo Do Ouro (The Golden Bantam) fought Jose Medel from Mexico City for the WBA bantamweight title. Medal was 52-17-4 going in. Jofre was 43-0-3 and one of the grandest grand masters ever to grace a boxing ring, as Medel was about to find out…
Ted 06:34pm, 09/11/2013
This is some rare stuff
Lee J 11:03am, 09/11/2012
My God, they’re trying to finish each other with every shot!