On September 11th, 1962 at Ibirapuera Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Eder Jofre, aka O Galo Do Ouro (The Golden Bantam) fought Jose Medel from Mexico City for the WBA bantamweight title. Medal was 52-17-4 going in. Jofre was 43-0-3 and one of the grandest grand masters ever to grace a boxing ring, as Medel was about to find out…

