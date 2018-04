Brian Viloria vs. Edgar Sosa

By Boxing News on April 13, 2018

Viloria was 19-1 coming in. Edgar Sosa was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On April 14, 2007 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Brian Viloria, from Waipahu, Hawaii, fought Edgar Sosa, from Mexico City, for the vacant WBC light flyweight title. Viloria, aka Hawaiian Punch, was 19-1 coming in. Sosa was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion