"Edge of Glory" features Josh Warrington in an IBF World Featherweight Title Eliminator.

Frank Warren announced the headliner for the October 21st card held in Leeds at the First Direct Arena. Labeled “Edge of Glory” it will see hometown hero Josh Warrington (25-0) in an IBF World Featherweight Title Eliminator.

Josh Warrington will fight Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2) with the winner looking to clash champion Lee Selby. The Danish man is unbeaten and perhaps his best victory came against Liam Walsh when winning the EBU Title.

Warrington declared. “This is a proper fight and one that I am massively up for.” Ceylan was excited for the chance saying, “I look forward to testing my skills against him. He is a top-level opponent and I know I will have to be at my best to beat him.”

The undercard will feature Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2) defending his British title against Jack Catterall (18-0) and Zelfa Barrett (18-0) competing for the vacant English belt against Chris Conwell (9-2). Also fighting that night will be hot prospects Sam Maxwell, Reece Mould, Jack Bateson and Jack Daniel.