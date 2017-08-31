Edge of Glory Card Announced

By Cain Bradley on August 31, 2017
"Edge of Glory" features Josh Warrington in an IBF World Featherweight Title Eliminator.

Frank Warren announced the headliner for the October 21st card held in Leeds at the First Direct Arena…

Frank Warren announced the headliner for the October 21st card held in Leeds at the First Direct Arena. Labeled “Edge of Glory” it will see hometown hero Josh Warrington (25-0) in an IBF World Featherweight Title Eliminator.

Josh Warrington will fight Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2) with the winner looking to clash champion Lee Selby. The Danish man is unbeaten and perhaps his best victory came against Liam Walsh when winning the EBU Title.

Warrington declared. “This is a proper fight and one that I am massively up for.” Ceylan was excited for the chance saying, “I look forward to testing my skills against him. He is a top-level opponent and I know I will have to be at my best to beat him.”

The undercard will feature Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2) defending his British title against Jack Catterall (18-0) and Zelfa Barrett (18-0) competing for the vacant English belt against Chris Conwell (9-2). Also fighting that night will be hot prospects Sam Maxwell, Reece Mould, Jack Bateson and Jack Daniel.

Fighter's Info

  • Josh Warrington

  • Dennis Ceylan

Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1990.11.14 (27)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W21+L0+D0=21
Height 5 feet 7 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Dennis Tubieron 19-3-2 W(UD) 12/12
2015.02.21 Edwin Tellez 9-11-5 W(TKO) 5/8
2014.10.04 Davide Dieli 15-3-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2014.05.21 Martin Lindsay 21-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Rendall Munroe 28-4-1 W(RTD) 7/12
2013.11.02 Samir Mouneimne 12-0-1 W(TKO) 12/12

