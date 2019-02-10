It wasn’t just money, however tempting, that lured him from the good life in Argentina.

His video announcement last week, while luxuriating in a bubble bath, speaks volumes about what he’s leaving behind…

“Whoever said money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping.”—Gertrude Stein

After 4½ years of eating, drinking, smoking and whatnot, former junior welterweight and welterweight champion Marcos Maidana, who retired to his hacienda in 2014 with 35-5 (31 KOs) record, has cut a deal with Premier Boxing Champions to return to active duty.

No one begrudges Maidana his desire to change his mind and fight when and where he wants, but his video announcement last week, while luxuriating in a bubble bath, speaks volumes about what he’s leaving behind as he revisits the world’s toughest sport.

“‘El Chino’ returns to the ring,” he said. “Today we just signed a contract for a very good amount. Very tempting and that brought us here.”

It wasn’t just money, however tempting, that lured him from the good life in Argentina. It was watching the recent wins by Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman that caused him to remark to himself, “I can beat those guys.”

In his prime, hard-hitting Maidana never ducked anybody. But he’ll need to drop a few pounds to get in fighting trim, especially as intends to resume competing at welterweight.

If all goes according to plan, 35-year-old Maidana will have a tune-up this summer, before he attempts to punch his way through PBC’s roster, which has a lock on welterweights like Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia.

According to Mike Coppinger, “El Chino” will earn $1.5 million in his first fight back and no less than $3 million in his second fight against a “name opponent,” possibly Adrien Broner, who Maidana exposed when they fought in 2013 and is guaranteed to do as little as possible to salvage what remains of his reputation.