”El Gallo Negro” can flatten ordinary guys with limited skills, but Wilder is no ordinary guy.

When promoter Lou DiBella looks at Gerald Washington, he sees the glass as half full rather than half empty…

On Saturday, February 25, at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs), “The Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will defend his title against Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs), the heavy-handed contender from San Jose, California.

Wilder’s original opponent, Polish heavyweight champion Andrzej Wawrzyk, was in line to fight the champ, but he blew it by failing a pre-fight drug test.

“I was disappointed when Wawrzyk tested positive for a banned substance and wasn’t available to fight,” said Wilder. “I didn’t want to disappoint my loyal fans in Birmingham, who have always supported me,” so he’s fighting someone else.

Wawrzyk’s replacement has been plucked from relative obscurity, much like the man preceding him, but at least Washington looks the part. He is 6-foot-6. He is encased in muscle. He kicks like a mule and calls himself “El Gallo Negro” (The Black Rooster) to honor his African-American father and Mexican-American mother.

“I’m glad Gerald Washington stepped up to the challenge and allowed us to go forward with the show,” Wilder said. “He’s a tall heavyweight with a good jab and the kind of test that I need coming back from surgery on my biceps muscle and my right hand.”

This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Washington. He can flatten ordinary guys with limited skills, but Wilder is no ordinary guy. The champion has not been tested, at least not yet, but there’s little evidence, based on his fights thus far, to suggest that Washington will do the testing.

“I’m very happy to get this opportunity to fight for my first world championship,” said Washington. “I know that I’ll be fighting Deontay Wilder in his backyard, but that adds more excitement to the fight for me. I’m looking forward to going to Birmingham and coming away with a victory just like I did in my last fight there.”

Washington’s last fight in Birmingham was against 46-year-old Ray Austin, who entered the ring with a 29-7-4 record, and had lost three of his last four fights coming in.

Thirty-four-year-old Washington is a U.S. Navy veteran and played college football. So far he is undefeated, but former football players rarely make the transition from the gridiron to the ring with much success. Washington might be an exception, but it’s doubtful that he has what it takes to defeat Deontay Wilder.

Washington, however, has his boosters. Among them is promoter Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, who, when he looks at “El Gallo Negro,” sees the glass as half full rather than half empty.

“In this case, losing an opponent has resulted in a much better matchup for fight fans,” DiBella said. “Gerald Washington, one of the highest rated American heavyweights, is a huge man and a physical specimen. A U.S. Navy veteran, Washington is a tremendous athlete who played football at USC and was on the practice squads of both the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He’s made a successful transition to boxing, and has been working toward his shot at Deontay Wilder and a heavyweight championship.”

Good luck to Gerald Washington.

I believe he’ll need it.