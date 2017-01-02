El Gallo Negro to the Rescue
When promoter Lou DiBella looks at Gerald Washington, he sees the glass as half full rather than half empty…
On Saturday, February 25, at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs), “The Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will defend his title against Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs), the heavy-handed contender from San Jose, California.
Wilder’s original opponent, Polish heavyweight champion Andrzej Wawrzyk, was in line to fight the champ, but he blew it by failing a pre-fight drug test.
“I was disappointed when Wawrzyk tested positive for a banned substance and wasn’t available to fight,” said Wilder. “I didn’t want to disappoint my loyal fans in Birmingham, who have always supported me,” so he’s fighting someone else.
Wawrzyk’s replacement has been plucked from relative obscurity, much like the man preceding him, but at least Washington looks the part. He is 6-foot-6. He is encased in muscle. He kicks like a mule and calls himself “El Gallo Negro” (The Black Rooster) to honor his African-American father and Mexican-American mother.
“I’m glad Gerald Washington stepped up to the challenge and allowed us to go forward with the show,” Wilder said. “He’s a tall heavyweight with a good jab and the kind of test that I need coming back from surgery on my biceps muscle and my right hand.”
This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Washington. He can flatten ordinary guys with limited skills, but Wilder is no ordinary guy. The champion has not been tested, at least not yet, but there’s little evidence, based on his fights thus far, to suggest that Washington will do the testing.
“I’m very happy to get this opportunity to fight for my first world championship,” said Washington. “I know that I’ll be fighting Deontay Wilder in his backyard, but that adds more excitement to the fight for me. I’m looking forward to going to Birmingham and coming away with a victory just like I did in my last fight there.”
Washington’s last fight in Birmingham was against 46-year-old Ray Austin, who entered the ring with a 29-7-4 record, and had lost three of his last four fights coming in.
Thirty-four-year-old Washington is a U.S. Navy veteran and played college football. So far he is undefeated, but former football players rarely make the transition from the gridiron to the ring with much success. Washington might be an exception, but it’s doubtful that he has what it takes to defeat Deontay Wilder.
Washington, however, has his boosters. Among them is promoter Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, who, when he looks at “El Gallo Negro,” sees the glass as half full rather than half empty.
“In this case, losing an opponent has resulted in a much better matchup for fight fans,” DiBella said. “Gerald Washington, one of the highest rated American heavyweights, is a huge man and a physical specimen. A U.S. Navy veteran, Washington is a tremendous athlete who played football at USC and was on the practice squads of both the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He’s made a successful transition to boxing, and has been working toward his shot at Deontay Wilder and a heavyweight championship.”
Good luck to Gerald Washington.
I believe he’ll need it.
Moon Man 09:06am, 02/02/2017
Wayne Coleman aka Billy Superstar Graham. One and done, after suffering a stoppage in his only bout at Madison Square Garden. Coleman’s trainer, Gil Clancy. This was before Coleman would go on to play Canadian football and later become the WWWF World Champ.
Moon Man 07:22am, 02/02/2017
Damn it Jim. More kickboxers to add to the list.
1. Don “The Dragon” Wilson- movie star and legendary kickboxer, sucked as a pro boxer with a 6-3 ledger.
2. Denis Alexio- Kickboxing heavyweight champ had a 7-1 record in the boxing ring.
Probably a lot more of these kickboxers had brief boxing careers. I believe a few MMA guys like Don Frye and others might have had a few boxing matches. You would think that kickboxers would fare better in the ring than football players and weightlifters, but Elson and Highsmith fared better than Don Wilson in the boxing ring.
Moon Man 07:11am, 02/02/2017
Oops. Forgot about these two from the kickboxing world.
1. Rick Roufus, champion kickboxer, tried some boxing. 13-5, with 11 KO’s when all was said and done in the boxing ring. Also did some MMA.
2. James Warring. Warring, like Troy Dorsey, became a world champ in boxing and kickboxing. Former cruiserweight champ, like Roufus, also had a brief career in MMA.
* Might mention, Lyle Alzado’s exhibition match with Ali. Alzado was entertaining the idea of entering the ring in the late 70’s.
Moon Man 07:00am, 02/02/2017
Short list of successful athletes from other sports who have tried pro boxing.
1. Ray Elson-Decent Olympic style weightlifter, held NY State records, fought Victor Galindez in a non-title bout. Wasn’t that bad of a fighter.
2. Paul Anderson-Olympic weightlifting legend. Only had a few fights.
3.Bill Nieder-Olympic shot putter. I believe Nieder was ko’ed in his only fight.
4. Mark Gastineau, Alonzo Highsmith, the aforementioned Charlie Powell, Too Tall Jones, just to name a few. Tex Cobb was a decent football player in college.
5. Troy Dorsey and Tex Cobb from kickboxing. Both held titles in kickboxing. Dorsey was a world champ in kickboxing and boxing.
6. Danny Hodge-National champ in amateur wrestling. Only wrestler to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Could bend a pair of pliers and crush apples in his hand. Wasn’t that bad of a fighter. Lost to Cleveland Williams.
*Superstar shot putter, Brian Oldfield, entertained the idea of pro boxing at one time. Oldfield was a 280lb specimen who was still fast enough to beat female Olympic level sprinters in the 100 meters, and even gave Lynn Swann a decent match in the 100 meters.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 06:53pm, 02/01/2017
I summon up an image of Charlie Powell all those years ago striking a pose all gloved up and wearing a football helmet…..then again maybe I just conjured it up with a little help from my old buddy, Johnny Black Soda.. Kinda’ like the asshats that conjured up this debilitating colon spasm of a competitive boxing match!
Kid 08:01pm, 01/31/2017
First round blow out KO. I’ve seen GW fight. You want slow? He is slow?
Hombre De La Luna 09:26am, 01/31/2017
It takes more than being a “tremendous athlete” and a “physical specimen” to become the “heavyweight champion,” even beating a pretender like Bird Legs Wilder. Too bad, Mr. Washington, isn’t allowed to tackle Wilder, I’m sure he would snap Wilder’s skinny legs.