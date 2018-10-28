Big Daddy Bowe 26-0. Tillery was 23-4. The crazy-ass fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 29, 1991 at the Convention Center in Washington, DC, Riddick Bowe, aka Big Daddy, from Brooklyn, New York, fought Elijah Tillery, from Staten Island, for the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title. Bowe was undefeated at 26-0. Tillery was 23-4. The crazy-ass fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…