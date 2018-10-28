Riddick Bowe vs. Elijah Tillery

By Boxing News on October 28, 2018
Riddick Bowe vs. Elijah Tillery
On October 29, 1991 at the Convention Center in Washington, DC, Riddick Bowe, aka Big Daddy, from Brooklyn, New York, fought Elijah Tillery, from Staten Island, for the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title. Bowe was undefeated at 26-0. Tillery was 23-4. The crazy-ass fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Riddick Bowe Vs Elijah Tillery I (Crazy Fight)



Real Name Carlton Elijah Tillery
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1957.08.08 (61)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W23+L7+D0=30
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1993.09.14 James Smith 36-11-1 L(TKO) 6/10
1991.12.13 Riddick Bowe 27-0-0 L(TKO) 4/10
1991.10.29 Riddick Bowe 26-0-0 L(DQ) 1/12
1990.11.02 Art Tucker 17-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1990.08.17 William Morris 8-5-1 W(MD) 10/10
1990.07.08 Fred Whitaker 7-1-0 W(RTD) 4/8

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record