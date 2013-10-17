Emanuel Augustus vs. Herman Ngoudjo

By Boxing News on October 14, 2018
On October 15, 2005 at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Emanuel Augustus from Chicago, Illinois, fought Herman Ngoudjo from Douala, Cameroon for the NABF light welterweight and vacant WBC International light welterweight titles. Augustus was 30-25-6, but don’t let that record deceive you. Ngoudjo was 11-0 and was looking for a fight…

Emanuel Augustus vs Herman Ngoudjo



Comments

  1. Twin Seed 08:44pm, 10/14/2015

    I just watched this fight and honestly I believe Emanuel pulled it out ... He’s not TBE but he could give ANY body a ruff time with his reflexes and speed

  2. Critical Beatdown 12:51pm, 10/17/2013

    Highly entertaining fight. Augustus is a riot. I guess what he lacks in skill he makes up for in making an ass of himself. Call it the sweet clown science, if you will.

Fighter's Info

  • Emanuel Augustus

  • Herman Ngoudjo

Real Name Emanuel Burton
Origin Chicago, Illinois, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1975.01.02 (43)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W38+L34+D6=78
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 68 inches
Trainer Robert Campos

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.01.29 Vernon Paris 23-0-0 L(UD) 8/8
2010.09.25 Charles Hatley 13-0-0 L(UD) 8/8
2010.05.21 Ruslan Provodnikov 15-0-0 L(TKO) 9/10
2009.08.21 Wale Omotoso 13-0-0 L(TKO) 9/10
2008.11.08 Francisco Figueroa 19-2-0 L(SD) 8/8
2008.07.04 Jakkirt Suwunnalirt 12-8-1 W(KO) 2/12

