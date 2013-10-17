On October 15, 2005 at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Emanuel Augustus from Chicago, Illinois, fought Herman Ngoudjo from Douala, Cameroon for the NABF light welterweight and vacant WBC International light welterweight titles. Augustus was 30-25-6, but don’t let that record deceive you. Ngoudjo was 11-0 and was looking for a fight…

