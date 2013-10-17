Emanuel Augustus vs. Herman Ngoudjo
By Boxing News on October 14, 2018
On October 15, 2005 at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Emanuel Augustus from Chicago, Illinois, fought Herman Ngoudjo from Douala, Cameroon for the NABF light welterweight and vacant WBC International light welterweight titles. Augustus was 30-25-6, but don’t let that record deceive you. Ngoudjo was 11-0 and was looking for a fight…
Twin Seed 08:44pm, 10/14/2015
I just watched this fight and honestly I believe Emanuel pulled it out ... He’s not TBE but he could give ANY body a ruff time with his reflexes and speed
Critical Beatdown 12:51pm, 10/17/2013
Highly entertaining fight. Augustus is a riot. I guess what he lacks in skill he makes up for in making an ass of himself. Call it the sweet clown science, if you will.