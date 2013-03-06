On June 2, 1973 at Stade Louis II in Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Carlos Monzon, from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina, defended his titles against former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith, in the second of their two bouts. In their first fight from Sept. 1971, Monzon stopped Griffith in the 14th round. Going into the rematch, Monzon was 77-3-8. Griffith was 76-13-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

