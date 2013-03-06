Carlos Monzon vs. Emile Griffith II
By Boxing News on June 1, 2017
Monzon was 77-3-8. Griffith was 76-13-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On June 2, 1973 at Stade Louis II in Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Carlos Monzon, from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina, defended his titles against former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith, in the second of their two bouts. In their first fight from Sept. 1971, Monzon stopped Griffith in the 14th round. Going into the rematch, Monzon was 77-3-8. Griffith was 76-13-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Eric 09:52am, 06/01/2014
You have to wonder why Monzon, who dominated the middleweight division, never risked taking a chance at the 175lb crown. Monzon, like his successor, and fellow great, Marvin Hagler stayed a middleweight and never risked a bout with the great light heavyweights who ruled at that time. Both were content to beat on men of the same size or men who were naturally smaller and moving up in weight. Monzon was a tall middleweight for the time in which he fought, and he used his height well against smaller men. That advantage would be totally nullified against a 6’3” Bob Foster. Victor Galindez, the other 175lb title holder, would have been too strong for Monzon. Hagler wasn’t a large middleweight by any stretch despite his muscles, and it would’ve been a bit much for him to take on a 6’2” Spinks, a very strong, prime Saad, or a pitbull named Braxton/Qawi.
Marco Martini 05:36am, 08/08/2013
I agree. Griffith won by one point, but it is normal policy of judges and referees to help the champion and not the contender.
The Fight Film Collector 06:44pm, 06/03/2013
I watched both fights on live TV with my Dad. It was the first time I had seen Monzon in action. Monzon was a monster in the first fight. In the rematch, if I recall correctly, Carlos had to run a couple of miles early in the day to make weight. Griffith was more prepared the second time around, and we thought, from our black and white TV eyes, he might have deserved the decision.