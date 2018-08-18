Griffith as 45-6 coming in. Fullmer was 35-11-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 19, 1965 at the Fairgrounds Coliseum in Salt Lake City, Utah, WBC/WBA welterweight champion Emile Griffith, from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, fought Don Fullmer, of the Fabulous Fighting Fullmers, from West Jordan, Utah, for the WBA American middleweight title. Griffith as 45-6 coming in. Fullmer was 35-11-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…