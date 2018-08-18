Emile Griffith vs. Don Fullmer

By Boxing News on August 18, 2018
Emile Griffith vs. Don Fullmer
Griffith as 45-6 coming in. Fullmer was 35-11-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 19, 1965 at the Fairgrounds Coliseum in Salt Lake City, Utah, WBC/WBA welterweight champion Emile Griffith, from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, fought Don Fullmer, of the Fabulous Fighting Fullmers, from West Jordan, Utah, for the WBA American middleweight title. Griffith as 45-6 coming in. Fullmer was 35-11-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Emile Griffith vs Don Fullmer 1 of 2



Emile Griffith vs Don Fullmer 2 of 2



Fighter's Info

  • Emile Griffith

  • Don Fullmer

Real Name Emile Alphonse Griffith
Origin Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Date of Birth(Age) 1938.02.03 (80)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W85+L24+D2=112
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Gil Clancy

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1977.07.30 Alan Minter 27-5-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.07.16 Mayfield Pennington 2-3-0 L(SD) 10/10
1977.04.15 Joel Bonnetaz 25-3-1 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.02.02 Christy Elliott 22-2-2 W(MD) 10/10
1976.12.04 Frank Reiche 25-7-3 W(TKO) 10/10
1976.10.24 Dino Del Cid 7-16-2 W(KO) 4/10

