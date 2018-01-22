Emile Griffith vs. Joey Archer

By Boxing News on January 22, 2018
Emile Griffith vs. Joey Archer
Griffith's record was 51-7. Joey Archer was 45-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On January 23, 1967 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Emile Griffith, originally from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, fought the second of two fights with Joey Archer, from Bronx, New York. Their first bout was five months earlier, also at the Garden, and it was ruled a majority decision in favor of Griffith. Going into the rematch, the champion’s record was 51-7. Archer was 45-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Real Name Emile Alphonse Griffith
Origin Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Date of Birth(Age) 1938.02.03 (80)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W85+L24+D2=112
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Gil Clancy

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1977.07.30 Alan Minter 27-5-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.07.16 Mayfield Pennington 2-3-0 L(SD) 10/10
1977.04.15 Joel Bonnetaz 25-3-1 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.02.02 Christy Elliott 22-2-2 W(MD) 10/10
1976.12.04 Frank Reiche 25-7-3 W(TKO) 10/10
1976.10.24 Dino Del Cid 7-16-2 W(KO) 4/10

