By Boxing News on October 16, 2018
Emile Griffith vs. Jose Napoles
Griffith was 60-10, Napoles was 61-4, and the men were on two different trajectories.

On October 17, 1969 at the Forum, Inglewood, California, former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith, originally from the Virgin Islands, challenged welterweight champion Jose Napoles from Santiago de Cuba for his WBC/WBA titles. Griffith was 60-10 going in. His best years were behind him, but there were many years of fighting to come. Napoles was 61-4 and just coming into his own…

Jose Napoles vs Emile Griffith Part 1



Jose Napoles vs Emile Griffith Part 2



Jose Napoles vs Emile Griffith Part 3



Jose Napoles vs Emile Griffith Part 4



Real Name Emile Alphonse Griffith
Origin Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Date of Birth(Age) 1938.02.03 (80)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W85+L24+D2=112
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Gil Clancy

