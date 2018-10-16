Griffith was 60-10, Napoles was 61-4, and the men were on two different trajectories.

On October 17, 1969 at the Forum, Inglewood, California, former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith, originally from the Virgin Islands, challenged welterweight champion Jose Napoles from Santiago de Cuba for his WBC/WBA titles. Griffith was 60-10 going in. His best years were behind him, but there were many years of fighting to come. Napoles was 61-4 and just coming into his own…