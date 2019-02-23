Griffith regained the title from Paret on March 24, 1962, a loss that would prove fatal.

“Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story” from 2015 documents the rise and fall of former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith. Born on February 3, 1938, he was the first fighter from the Virgin Islands to become world champion. He turned pro in 1958 and was a natural from the start. Griffith won the welterweight title from Benny Kid Paret on April 1, 1961. Six months later Griffith lost the title back to Paret in a narrow split-decision. Griffith regained the title from Paret in a nationally televised rubber match on March 24, 1962, a fight that Paret did not survive. “I would have quit,” Griffith said about the death of Paret, “but I didn’t know how to do anything but fight.” Griffith had memorable bouts with Luis Rodriguez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Dick Tiger, Nino Benvenuti, Carlos Monzón, and José Nápoles, before retiring with a deceptive 85-24-2 record. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, the first year of its existence…