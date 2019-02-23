Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story

By Boxing News on February 23, 2019
Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story
Griffith regained the title from Paret on March 24, 1962, a loss that would prove fatal.

“Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story” from 2015 documents the rise and fall of former welterweight and middleweight champion Emile Griffith. Born on February 3, 1938, he was the first fighter from the Virgin Islands to become world champion. He turned pro in 1958 and was a natural from the start. Griffith won the welterweight title from Benny Kid Paret on April 1, 1961. Six months later Griffith lost the title back to Paret in a narrow split-decision. Griffith regained the title from Paret in a nationally televised rubber match on March 24, 1962, a fight that Paret did not survive. “I would have quit,” Griffith said about the death of Paret, “but I didn’t know how to do anything but fight.” Griffith had memorable bouts with Luis Rodriguez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Dick Tiger, Nino Benvenuti, Carlos Monzón, and José Nápoles, before retiring with a deceptive 85-24-2 record. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, the first year of its existence…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

D00003P01



Tags: Emile Griffith Gil Clancy Gaspar Ortega Pete Hamill Jack Newfield Carmen Basilio Don Dunphy Howie Albert Jimmy Breslin Ron Ross Hank Kaplan Neal Gabler Jose Torres Benny Paret Norman Mailer Gene Fullmer Angelo Dundee George Foreman Marvin Hagler Jake LaMotta

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Emile Griffith

  • Benny Paret

Real Name Emile Alphonse Griffith
Origin Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Date of Birth(Age) 1938.02.03 (81)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W85+L24+D2=112
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Gil Clancy

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1977.07.30 Alan Minter 27-5-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.07.16 Mayfield Pennington 2-3-0 L(SD) 10/10
1977.04.15 Joel Bonnetaz 25-3-1 L(PTS) 10/10
1977.02.02 Christy Elliott 22-2-2 W(MD) 10/10
1976.12.04 Frank Reiche 25-7-3 W(TKO) 10/10
1976.10.24 Dino Del Cid 7-16-2 W(KO) 4/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record