On May 25, 1948 at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles, California, lightweight champion Ike Williams, from Brunswick, Georgia, defended his title against Enrique Bolanos, from Los Angeles by way of Mexico. They first fought on April 30,1946, and Williams stopped Bolanos in eight. Going into the rematch, Ike was a not-too-shabby 90-10-4. Bolanos was 47-6-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…