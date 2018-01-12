Tiozzo fought Lucas defending the title he won from Mike McCallum seven months earlier.

On January 13, 1996 at Palais des Spectacular in Saint-Etienne, Loire, France, WBC light heavyweight champion Fabrice Tiozzo, from Saint-Denis, France, fought Eric Lucas, from Montreal, Canada, in defense of the title he won from Mike McCallum seven months earlier. Tiozzo was 32-1 at the time, his only loss coming to Virgil Hill in 1993. Lucas was 18-1-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…