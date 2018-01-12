Fabrice Tiozzo vs. Eric Lucas
By Boxing News on January 12, 2018
Tiozzo fought Lucas defending the title he won from Mike McCallum seven months earlier.
On January 13, 1996 at Palais des Spectacular in Saint-Etienne, Loire, France, WBC light heavyweight champion Fabrice Tiozzo, from Saint-Denis, France, fought Eric Lucas, from Montreal, Canada, in defense of the title he won from Mike McCallum seven months earlier. Tiozzo was 32-1 at the time, his only loss coming to Virgil Hill in 1993. Lucas was 18-1-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
