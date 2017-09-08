Erik Morales vs. Alberto Martinez

By Boxing News on September 8, 2017
Erik Morales vs. Alberto Martinez
Alberto Martinez got a taste of the old Morales magic, and a somewhat bitter taste at that.

On September 9, 1995 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, NABF and Mexican super bantamweight champion champion Erik Morales(17-0 at the time) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, met 33-21-2 Alberto Martinez from Guadalajara., Mexico. El Terrible’s greatest achievements were to come, but Martinez got a taste of the Morales magic, and a somewhat bitter taste at that…

Erik Morales vs Alberto Martinez (full fight)



