On September 9, 1995 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, NABF and Mexican super bantamweight champion champion Erik Morales(17-0 at the time) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, met 33-21-2 Alberto Martinez from Guadalajara., Mexico. El Terrible’s greatest achievements were to come, but Martinez got a taste of the Morales magic, and a somewhat bitter taste at that…