Erik Morales vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez

By Boxing News on May 7, 2018
Morales was 32-0 coming in. Ramirez was 17-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 8, 1999 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales, from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, defended his title against Juan Carlos Ramirez, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Morales was undefeated at 32-0 coming in. Ramirez was 17-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

1999-05-08. Erik Morales vs Juan Carlos Ramirez



