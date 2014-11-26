Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera III

By Boxing News on November 26, 2017
Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera III
The rubber match was a fitting tribute to these two great fighters and their great trilogy.

On November 27, 2004 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Erik Morales (47-1) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, met Marco Antonio Barrera (58-4) from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, for the third and last time. Their first fight, in Feb. 2000, was won by Barrera. Their second fight, in June 2002, was won the Morales. And the rubber match was a fitting tribute to these two fighters and their trilogy…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 1/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 2/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 3/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 4/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 5/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 6/7



Boxeo: Marco Antonio Barrera Vs Erik Morales III 7/7



Tags: Erik Morales Marco Antonio Barrera November 27th 2004 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Laurent 10:31am, 11/26/2014

    144p my eyes are bleeding

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Erik Morales

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

Real Name Erik Isaac Morales Elvira
Origin Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.09.01 (41)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W52+L9+D0=61
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer JosÃ© Luis Â“MaestroÂ” LÃ³pez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.10.20 Danny Garcia 24-0-0 L(KO) 4/12
2012.03.24 Danny Garcia 22-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2011.09.17 Pablo Cesar Cano 23-0-1 W(RTD) 10/12
2011.04.09 Marcos Rene Maidana 29-2-0 L(MD) 12/12
2010.12.18 Francisco Lorenzo 35-8-0 W(UD) 12/12
2010.09.11 Willie Limond 33-2-0 W(KO) 6/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record