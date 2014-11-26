Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera III
By Boxing News on November 26, 2017
The rubber match was a fitting tribute to these two great fighters and their great trilogy.
On November 27, 2004 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Erik Morales (47-1) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, met Marco Antonio Barrera (58-4) from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, for the third and last time. Their first fight, in Feb. 2000, was won by Barrera. Their second fight, in June 2002, was won the Morales. And the rubber match was a fitting tribute to these two fighters and their trilogy…
Laurent 10:31am, 11/26/2014
144p my eyes are bleeding