On October 22, 1999 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales, aka El Terrible, from Tijuana, Mexico, fought former WBC bantamweight champion Wayne McCullough from Belfast, Ireland. Morales was undefeated at 34-0 at the time. McCullough was 23-2. Both men would go on to fight for many years, but Morales was on the upswing whereas the McCollough was not…

