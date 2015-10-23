Erik Morales vs. Wayne McCullough
By Boxing News on October 21, 2018
Erik Morales was undefeated at 34-0 when they fought in Detroit. McCollough was 23-2.
On October 22, 1999 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales, aka El Terrible, from Tijuana, Mexico, fought former WBC bantamweight champion Wayne McCullough from Belfast, Ireland. Morales was undefeated at 34-0 at the time. McCullough was 23-2. Both men would go on to fight for many years, but Morales was on the upswing whereas the McCollough was not…
Leigh 10:03am, 10/27/2015
You were also a great champ ,then first defence at the Kings hall must of been as good as winning it in Japan, fantastic chin and a REAL champ respect to you sir .
Wayne McCullough 05:34am, 10/23/2015
I was the “Pocket Rocket”, not the other nickname you used in the article. You should rectify that!