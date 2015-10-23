Erik Morales vs. Wayne McCullough

By Boxing News on October 21, 2018
Erik Morales vs. Wayne McCullough
Erik Morales was undefeated at 34-0 when they fought in Detroit. McCollough was 23-2.

On October 22, 1999 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, WBC super bantamweight champion Erik Morales, aka El Terrible, from Tijuana, Mexico, fought former WBC bantamweight champion Wayne McCullough from Belfast, Ireland. Morales was undefeated at 34-0 at the time. McCullough was 23-2. Both men would go on to fight for many years, but Morales was on the upswing whereas the McCollough was not…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 1 of 6



Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 2 of 6



Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 3 of 6



Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 4 of 6



Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 5 of 6



Wayne McCullough vs Erik Morales Part 6 of 6



Tags: history 1999 October 22nd Wayne McCullough Erik Morales

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Leigh 10:03am, 10/27/2015

    You were also a great champ ,then first defence at the Kings hall must of been as good as winning it in Japan, fantastic chin and a REAL champ respect to you sir .

  2. Wayne McCullough 05:34am, 10/23/2015

    I was the “Pocket Rocket”, not the other nickname you used in the article. You should rectify that!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Erik Morales

  • Wayne McCullough

Real Name Erik Isaac Morales Elvira
Origin Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.09.01 (42)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W52+L9+D0=61
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer JosÃ© Luis Â“MaestroÂ” LÃ³pez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.10.20 Danny Garcia 24-0-0 L(KO) 4/12
2012.03.24 Danny Garcia 22-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2011.09.17 Pablo Cesar Cano 23-0-1 W(RTD) 10/12
2011.04.09 Marcos Rene Maidana 29-2-0 L(MD) 12/12
2010.12.18 Francisco Lorenzo 35-8-0 W(UD) 12/12
2010.09.11 Willie Limond 33-2-0 W(KO) 6/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record