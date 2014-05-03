On March 5, 1965 at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois, Ernie Terrell, from Belzoni, Mississippi, fought Eddie Machen, from Redding, California, for the vacant WBA heavyweight title. Terrell was 36-4. Machen was 46-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment