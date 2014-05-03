Ernie Terrell vs. Eddie Machen

By Boxing News on March 4, 2017
Ernie Terrell vs. Eddie Machen
Terrell was 36-4. Eddie Machen was 46-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On March 5, 1965 at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois, Ernie Terrell, from Belzoni, Mississippi, fought Eddie Machen, from Redding, California, for the vacant WBA heavyweight title. Terrell was 36-4. Machen was 46-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

  1. bikermike 07:55pm, 03/07/2014

    Ernie Terrell is a fine gentleman..and a good athlete…BUT HE LOST HIS MATCH AGAINST GEORGE CHUVALO…ROBBING CHUVALO OF HIS MUCH DESERVED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP…...ERNIE KNOWS IT….>GEORGE KNOWS IT…..KAFKNJILLIONS OF FIGHT FANS KNOW IT…....>AND GOD KNOWS IT

  2. Boxing News 03:24pm, 03/05/2014

    check fight video here http://sosoboxing.com/boxing-video-watch-online/eddie-machen-vs-ernie-terrell/

Fighter's Info

  • Ernie Terrell

  • Eddie Machen

Origin Belzoni Mississippi USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1939.04.04 (78)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W46+L9+D0=55
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 82 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1973.09.10 Jeff Merritt 21-1-0 L(TKO) 1/10
1973.06.23 Chuck Wepner 25-9-2 L(PTS) 12/12
1973.02.19 Bill Drover 32-13-3 W(TKO) 1/10
1972.10.23 Jose Luis Garcia 24-2-1 W(KO) 6/10
1971.07.24 Roberto Davila 22-24-0 W(UD) 10/10
1971.05.10 Luis Pires 7-4-1 W(UD) 10/10

