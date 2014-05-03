Ernie Terrell vs. Eddie Machen
By Boxing News on March 4, 2017
Terrell was 36-4. Eddie Machen was 46-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On March 5, 1965 at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois, Ernie Terrell, from Belzoni, Mississippi, fought Eddie Machen, from Redding, California, for the vacant WBA heavyweight title. Terrell was 36-4. Machen was 46-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
bikermike 07:55pm, 03/07/2014
Ernie Terrell is a fine gentleman..and a good athlete…BUT HE LOST HIS MATCH AGAINST GEORGE CHUVALO…ROBBING CHUVALO OF HIS MUCH DESERVED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP…...ERNIE KNOWS IT….>GEORGE KNOWS IT…..KAFKNJILLIONS OF FIGHT FANS KNOW IT…....>AND GOD KNOWS IT
Boxing News 03:24pm, 03/05/2014
