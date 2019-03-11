“I don't know who I would be fighting or where I would be fighting if he didn't call me out.”

“People who say that he doesn’t stand a chance I feel don’t really know anything about boxing or don’t know the history of boxing…”

On Saturday, March 16, in a fight televised live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, the reigning and defending IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs), the explosive boxer-puncher from nearby Desoto, Texas, will defend his title against Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs), the ballsy four-division world champion who hails from Ventura, California, and who, like an old-school fighter, is moving up in weight to challenge the bigger, stronger man.

Spence met with the press last week via teleconference call and appears primed for center stage. He was the hands-down favorite when the fight was first announced, but with the fight less than a week away, the odds have narrowed and some now see Garcia as a live underdog who might just surprise the young champ.

“That’s not something I pay attention to,” said Spence. “It’s tight enough from what I’ve seen. I can’t worry about that. I’ll just worry about what my camp thinks and how our preparation is going and my focus is 100%. I’m just ready to put on a great show. So I don’t care if that changed in his favor. It just means he’s going to get in the ring and fight.

“I think he definitely brings a lot to the table and…people who say that he doesn’t stand a chance I feel don’t really know anything about boxing or don’t know the history of boxing.

“He does have a title at 140. That’s just one weight [below] 147. He does have a lot of skills and he is fundamentally sound. He comes from that boxing pedigree. So he definitely has a chance.”

It seems that Spence took the fight, at least initially, against his better judgment.

“At first I didn’t really care too much for fighting him. I was pretty much busy, like Shawn Porter, like Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, they all had their dates. Manny Pacquiao too. They were the obvious options for me. Then when I found that I could be fighting at AT&T Stadium, then it just made sense.”

Spence expects to win, be it by decision or early stoppage. But he respects the man who hopes to dethrone him.

“I really respect Mikey Garcia and his skills and his talent,” Spence said. “Garcia has a good body of work. But at the end of the day, he’s very traditional. I’m very familiar with his style and what he does, things like that. I’ll be prepared for anything that he brings to the table. But other than that, I’ll respect him after the fight depending on this whole game plan and things like that…I don’t know who I would be fighting or where I would be fighting if he didn’t call me out.

“This is a real boxing event, a real boxing match between two great fighters, two top 10 pound-for-pound fighters who are undefeated. That’s rare to have in today’s time, especially in boxing.”