I’ll support Spence vs. Garcia because I love the spirit behind both fighters in the bout.

How the fight shakes out will depend on whether Garcia is not only able to take Spence’s shots, but if his own punches can keep Spence honest…

On Saturday, March 16, IBF world welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) will defend his title against four-division world title holder Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The event will be broadcast via FOX pay-per-view.

Garcia is moving up to welterweight (147 pounds) for the opportunity. His last bout in July 2018 was at lightweight (135 pounds), when he outboxed Robert Easter to unify the IBF and WBC world titles. While the narrative has been that Garcia is moving up two weight classes, he had previously also fought and won a world championship at super lightweight (140 pounds) earlier in 2018 when he defeated the underrated Sergey Lipinets for his IBF belt.

It’s better promotion, perhaps, to say he’s jumping two weight divisions—but really, he’s moving up one.

Regardless, the threat is real against Spence. Much has been said about the difference in natural size between the two fighters. Garcia’s first world title was at featherweight (126 pounds). Spence has been at welter his entire career, and he’s a tall, rangy fighter at that.

The bottom line is that size does, of course, matter, but when you have two elite talents like Spence and Garcia, it isn’t as important as skills and how those will match up.

Many people only talk about Spence’s power and knockouts. But how does he achieve those stoppages? How is able to land those devastating body shots? When we examine that, we arrive at the real reason the Dallas native is a terrific fighter.

Errol has great fundamentals, like all top tier fighters. His footwork, positioning, timing, ring IQ, and ability to intelligently apply pressure are all fantastic. Importantly, Spence has improved over the last few years—he’s always been a very good fighter (obviously, being an Olympian for the U.S. team back in 2012), but in recent years, one can see his skills getting tighter, smoother, more fluid in the ring.

Garcia, as he has said himself, is similar to Spence as far as their styles or abilities. Neither man is flashy, but they’re both effective.

Mikey utilizes the fundamentals on a different level from many modern fighters. He seems to have otherworldly ring IQ, which may be his most impressive attribute. His feet, defense, hand speed, and timing are all tremendous as well. But his intelligence and experience, which enables him to correctly anticipate his opponents’ next moves, are special.

How the fight shakes out will depend on whether Garcia is not only able to take Spence’s shots, but if his own punches can keep Spence honest. Contrary to popular opinion, Mikey doesn’t have to hurt Spence to win. He does, however, need to be able to keep Spence from walking through him. To do that, he’s got to have enough pop, but it doesn’t have to be a lot.

I agree with something Teddy Atlas, the famed trainer, said earlier in the week about the matchup. “People think that the only way to win a fight is by a fighter exploiting the flaws in his opponent. Forget about what [Spence] does bad. Mikey must prevent Spence from doing everything that he does well.”

Throughout history, when a smaller fighter has moved up and defeated a larger one, that’s what he’s relied on: taking away something, or many somethings, the bigger fighter does well.

It’s possible Mikey can do that on Saturday. It’s also possible that the welterweight limit proves to be beyond what Garcia’s skillset can handle.

Another possible result is that Garcia looks good at the weight, but Spence’s skills prove to be too much.

If that happens, will Spence get the credit he deserves? It’s doubtful. Sadly, I suspect this bout is one the champion won’t get any credit for. If he wins, many will say it’s because Garcia is so small. If he loses? He may never live that down.

But for me, an important aspect of this fight is the response from much of the media and some fans. There’s a lot of cynicism floating around, with some suggesting this fight is a waste, that it shouldn’t be happening at all because it’s an obvious mismatch.

This is a contest between two elite world champions. In their primes. I see nothing wrong with one of those boxers being smaller than the other and taking a risk to try to cement a legacy he’ll be even more proud of than the one he’s already solidified.

As fans, we’re all constantly moaning about the lack of great fights in the sport. We want to see the best against the best. We want to see more fighters taking risks in their careers so we can see legendary matchups.

Well, now we have just that. It’s a shame that some people are complaining about it rather than embracing Garcia’s willingness to take a serious risk, and Spence’s eagerness to prove that he’s the best welterweight in the world—so much so that he would readily accept a bout that many welterweights would have turned down (for what they would perceive as being too little recognition, even if they were to win).

I’ll support Spence vs. Garcia because I love the spirit behind the fighters in the bout. I want to see more of this sort of risk-taking in the sport, and the only way more fighters go back to behaving more like boxers of old—who didn’t mind taking a few losses to prove themselves great—is if the fans support those who do.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate