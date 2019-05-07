There is no doubt Errol Spence stands poised to have the world at his feet. (Hogan Photos)

There was a time when Errol Spence was the stuff of pugilistic lore. “Did he knock out Adrien Broner in sparring? Did he really give Floyd Mayweather, Jr. a black eye in preparation for Robert Guerrero?” While it might explain Mayweather’s phantom-like defense in his match-up with Guerrero, neither story has been confirmed, as the ethic of fighters is, what happens in the gym stays in the gym.

However, it didn’t stop the legend. The name Errol Spence would evoke universal “awe” every time it came up. This was even before he’d made a splash on the mainstream stage of the sport. He was boxing’s unofficial boogeyman. Then, suddenly—Boo! the boogeyman, we’d come to find out, one dominant victory after another, was very real. So real, that he appeared to send fighters into mental gymnastics and mumbling spells when asked about the prospect of fighting him. Keith Thurman’s vanishing act from Welterweight has been a wonder to behold. Not since Riddick Bowe have I witnessed a champion, of such massive confidence with almost everyone else, so “uninspired” to fight when it comes to a certain fighter, as is the case when it comes to Errol Spence.

But, alas the only constant is change and as of late, the once most avoided man in the welterweight division and arguably the sport appears to suddenly be in everyone’s crosshairs. I’d like to believe there to be a contagious infestation of courage making the rounds, though it appears Keith “One Time” Thurman has been heavily vaccinated, but in this case, I think the Good Book stands true: “Money answers all things…” (Ecclesiastes 10:19).

The numbers simply don’t lie. Spence is a box office draw and thus, the risk of stepping in the ring with a man who draws stadium sized numbers makes it more than worthwhile. The tide has turned for the once avoided Texan to the point where boxing’s darling and to date the richest athlete alive, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions are rumored to be offering The Truth some hefty numbers to move up for a super fight versus Alvarez. I’ve heard numbers in the range of $20 Million being offered to the welterweight champion from Golden Boy.

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt Errol Spence stands poised to have the world at his feet. As it is becoming clear with the fights that appear to be on the horizon, he is positioned to become the face of boxing in a very big way. Beginning with his unification with Shawn “Showtime” Porter, assuming he is victorious, likely leads to a super fight with Terence Crawford which promises to be a major blockbuster event, especially if Crawford manages to grab another strap before the two clash. A victory over Crawford makes a fight with Canelo, not only a far more attractive proposition, especially if Alvarez manages to continue his winning streak, but arguably the biggest and most lucrative gate and event in boxing history.