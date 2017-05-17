“I definitely want to clean out this division. That's my goal." (Harry How/Getty Images)

Dallas, Texas native Errol Spence, Jr. made the decision to hop across the pond early in preparation for his May 27 showdown against IBF welterweight champion, Kell Brook. “The time and jet lag, really is why I came here a few days ago,” Spence told the media on Tuesday afternoon during a conference call from his training base just outside of London. “This place is six hours ahead of us, so I needed time to adjust.” Fighters past who have ventured into enemy lands for a match have often found the crowd to be a bit hostile, to put matters lightly.

Spence (21-0, 18 KO’s) became the IBF mandatory challenger last August by way of his sixth round knockout victory over Leonard Bundu in New York City, yet Kell Brook and his handlers were busy trying to secure an all-British showdown with Amir Khan. Their 154 lb. clash never came to be and Spence was patiently waiting in the wings with the confidence that his day would come.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Errol commented. “I knew he’d come back down to 147. His fight with Amir Khan fell through, so he needed to come down to defend his title. I’m glad he did so I can take the title from the champion and I can earn it the right way.”

He’ll get his chance on Saturday, May 27 when he finds the champion, Kell Brook in the opposite corner at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United football club in Sheffield, Yorkshire. He jumped on the chance to face Brook in his own backyard. “My manager asked me if I was comfortable fighting overseas for the title and I said that if I have to do that to win a world title, then I’ll do it,” he said. “It’s no problem.”

The amiable 27-year-old understands the stadium which is home to “The Blades” will be full of loud and rowdy fans who are in attendance only for a memorable victory for their hometown hero, Kell Brook. Still, Spence feels no pressure and sees the opportunity as a sign of things to come.

“The pressure will be on him to perform in front of his hometown fans,” Spence commented. “You still have to show up and perform. There’s lots of expectations when you fight at home. This is a legacy defining fight for me. Some guys don’t go for the title the way I’m doing. If you can go and win a title in someone’s backyard, then that’s great. I definitely want to clean out this division. That’s my goal.”

The bout will air live in the United States on the Showtime Network on Saturday, May 27 (5 PM ET/PT).

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita