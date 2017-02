Esteban De Jesus fought Buzzsaw Yamabe at Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

On February 12, 1977 at Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico WBC lightweight champion Esteban De Jesus, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Buzzsaw Yamabe, from Ibaragi, Japan. De Jesus was 42-3 coming in. Yamabe was 25-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…