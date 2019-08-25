Beamon was in tiptop shape and put up a good fight. (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing)

Saturday night at Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, 29-year-old Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs), the WBC super flyweight champion fighting in front of his hometown fans, successfully defended his title by stopping 34-year-old Dwayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs), the WBC #14 ranked contender from Goldsboro, North Carolina.

The time of the TKO was 0:51 at round nine of a scheduled 12.

Beamon entered the ring in tiptop shape and put up a good fight, but his athleticism was no match for an elite boxer-puncher with a mean streak like Estrada.

He went down twice in round two, which appeared to be bad calls from the referee, and was hurt in the third. Beamon had his moments in the middle rounds, but those moments came to a screeching halt in round seven as Estrada, as composed as any fighter alive, took over what had been a fairly competitive fight for good with two rabbit punches to the back of his challenger’s head, followed by a low blow in the eighth, paving the way to an early stoppage one round later.