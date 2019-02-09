Estrella Upsets Duarte

By Robert Ecksel on February 9, 2019
He exploited Duarte’s inactivity and pocketed the final rounds and the victory. (NotiFight)

Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, Adrian Estrella upset previously undefeated Oscar Duarte…

Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, unheralded Adrian Estrella (29-3, 24 KOs), the underdog from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, upset previously undefeated Oscar Duarte (15-1-1, 10 KOs), from Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, via split decision to win the vacant WBC Continental Americas lightweight title.

The final scores after 10 rounds were 98-92 and 96-94, while a third judge had it 97-93 for Duarte.

As per usual, Duarte started slowly. Estrella took advantage of his opponent’s seeming indifference and used his speed to avoid Duarte’s punches in the opening two rounds.

Duarte opened up in round three and drew first blood from Estrella’s right eye in the fifth.

Duarte dominated the next two rounds, before he inexplicably stopped throwing punches.

Estrella, who came into the fight having lost his last two bouts, exploited Duarte’s inactivity and pocketed the final rounds and the victory.

