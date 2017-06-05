Eubank vs. Abraham talks

By Cain Bradley on June 5, 2017
If Eubank wins it likely puts his in prime position for a title shot against George Groves, James DeGale or Callum Smith…

There was talk about the next opponent for Chris Eubank Jr. (24-1). According to BILD he will take on Arthur Abraham (46-5). It looks likely to take place in London on either July 15th or July 22nd. It is an interesting step for Abraham who actually won a WBO eliminator by defeating Robin Krasniqi and has chosen to not fight Gilberto Ramirez again. For Eubank it is his biggest fight since losing to Billy Joe Saunders. Many consider Abraham to be past his prime but his high guard will be interesting against the offense of Eubank. If Eubank wins it likely puts his in prime position for a title shot against George Groves, James DeGale or Callum Smith.

Origin Hove Sussex United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.09.18 (28)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W19+L1+D0=20

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Dmitry Chudinov 14-0-2 W(TKO) 12/12
2014.11.29 Billy Joe Saunders 20-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2014.10.25 Omar Siala 23-17-3 W(TKO) 2/8
2014.07.26 Ivan Jukic 19-2-0 W(TKO) 1/10
2014.06.07 Stepan Horvath 12-3-0 W(TKO) 6/8
2014.05.10 Robert Swierzbinski 13-2-0 W(TKO) 7/8

