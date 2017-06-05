For Chris Eubank Jr. it is his biggest fight since losing to Billy Joe Saunders in 2014.

There was talk about the next opponent for Chris Eubank Jr. (24-1). According to BILD he will take on Arthur Abraham (46-5). It looks likely to take place in London on either July 15th or July 22nd. It is an interesting step for Abraham who actually won a WBO eliminator by defeating Robin Krasniqi and has chosen to not fight Gilberto Ramirez again. For Eubank it is his biggest fight since losing to Billy Joe Saunders. Many consider Abraham to be past his prime but his high guard will be interesting against the offense of Eubank. If Eubank wins it likely puts his in prime position for a title shot against George Groves, James DeGale or Callum Smith.