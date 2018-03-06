The rumors are Lomachenko will be taking on Jorge Linares next up at Lightweight.

1. Vasyl Lomachenko

The Ukrainian is one of the preeminent boxers in the world and for most people leads the global Pound for Pound rankings. He outclassed Rigondeaux last time out and has wins over Gary Russell, Roman Martinez, Jason Sosa and Nicholas Walters. The rumors are he will be taking on Jorge Linares next up at Lightweight.

2. Oleksandr Usyk

Another Ukrainian has worked his way up the rankings to second. Like Lomachenko he turned professional after winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. He is in the final of the World Boxing Super Series and had his toughest bout yet in a unification with Mairis Breidis last time out. He showed a huge heart to come from behind to get the victory.

3. Sergey Kovalev

Kovalev did not actually impress me too much this past weekend when stopping an overmatched Igor Mikhalkin. It was his second tune-up fight after back-to-back losses against Andre Ward and hopefully he finds a greater challenge next time out. He looked older and less interested in this bout than against Shabranskyy and you hope it was merely a call for tougher tests rather than a general decline.

4. Badou Jack

I feel like I am probably higher than most on Jack, but the two-weight world champion has looked superb since losing to Derek Edwards. His draw with DeGale looks worse with time but it could have been that his damage maybe took it out of DeGale. That is also countered by a win against George Groves looking even better. Adonis Stevenson is next and it is one of the more intriguing contests on the slate.

5. Anthony Joshua

The first British boxer in this list, Joshua is creeping his way up these lists. His next bout will be a unification with Joseph Parker before a potential Deontay Wilder showdown which I expect to come in 2019. Heavyweights are always tough to rate because the power can sometimes flatter them but he is an improving boxer who showed a huge heart against Wladimir Klitschko.

6. Carl Frampton

The Irishman has had the toughest last 12 months. He looked in a wonderful position after beating domestic rival Scott Quigg and then a world title in a second division by beating Leo Santa Cruz. A loss to Santa Cruz was no embarrassment but promotional struggles and bad luck mean we have only seen him once since when he did not look overly impressive. Nonito Donaire is next but he should be heavy favorite over the faded Filipino.

7. Murat Gassiev

Gassiev will be the man to take on Oleksandr Usyk in the World Boxing Super Series final. Only 24, Gassiev is frankly terrifying. He handled the unbeaten Yunier Dorticos with tremendous ease given the ability of the Cuban. He adds Dorticos to Wlodarczyk and Lebedev in his list of impressive victims.

8. Dmitry Bivol

I am super high on Bivol. His amateur pedigree is good and in a professional ring he has rarely ever looked in any trouble. He dismantled Sullivan Barrera before stopping him in the twelfth round probably more impressively than Andre Ward managed to look against the Cuban. His other opponents may not be top ten but he has only had 13 fights and he showed me absolutely everything.

9. George Groves

Another World Boxing Super Series finalist, this time in the Super Middleweight division. Three career losses have come in a split decision against Badou Jack and two losses to the great Carl Froch. He gave a boxing masterclass as underdog against Chris Eubank; boxing behind a great jab showing the ability he has had since the amateur days.

10. Mairis Breidis

Breidis is of course coming off a loss. However, it came against Usyk, ranked second on the list and he was hardly shamed. He lost a close decision against a man considered one of the best. Hopefully after a comeback fight we see him back in with a top fight with in the division, he deserves it.

11. Terry Flanagan

One of the more underwhelming boxers at this point of the list, Flanagan begins a run of British fighters. He gets this position on wins at the start of his reign over Magdaleno and Zepeda. Since then he has underwhelmed. Next up is a chance to be a two-weight world champion against powerful Maurice Hooker.

12. Lee Selby

The Welshman is someone who has been very unlucky over the past year with potential big fights not coming to him. Next up he takes on domestic rival Josh Warrington who I believe he should outclass before looking towards the other boxers at the top of a loaded division. His pure boxing ability makes him someone no one wants to box.

13. Jamie McDonnell

McDonnell is perhaps underrated as a champion who has had nothing but tough opponents. That run looks likely to continue as a huge unification bout with Naoya Inoue has been touted. His toughest defense came against a compatriot of Inoue in Tomoki Kameda who McDonnell edged twice. He also has wins over Liborio Solis and Javier Chacon.

14. Billy Joe Saunders

No doubt some will argue with the placing of Billy Joe. I don’t think his opposition deserves being much higher. He has the talent to beat almost anyone in the division but has an annoying habit of boxing to the level of opposition. His masterclass against David Lemieux was brilliant to watch but the Canadian has never been at the top level. Apart from that his best win was probably edging Andy Lee.

15. Kell Brook

Brook is so tough for me to rank. He had two losses to some of the best boxers in the sport in the shape of Golovkin and Spence. No shame in that and he has a great win in Shawn Porter. I cannot see him ever reaching that level again because of the damage he has taken, despite an impressive takeout of Sergey Rabchenko over the weekend. I want to see him settle the rivalry with Amir Khan and then seeing what options he has.

16. Ryan Burnett

A former unified champion in the Bantamweight division after a whirlwind 2017 that saw him beat Lee Haskins and Zhanat Zhakiyanov. He has relinquished his IBF title belt and will defend against Yonfrez Parejo. It is becoming a stacked weight division and you would hope to see him take on some of the other top names in the division.

17. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Another Ukrainian prospect although he could only win a bronze at the 2012 Olympics. At one point he had a stronger set of wins than Bivol with stoppage wins over Mohammedi, Karpency, Chilemba and Gonzalez. Last time out he stopped Craig Baker but without shining. Up next is Mehdi Amar with the potential for a fight against either Adonis Stevenson or Badou Jack.

18. Kal Yafai

The Birmingham man has never been made to struggle by an opponent. The average score of his three world title bouts is 118-110. His best win came against an arguably fading Luis Concepcion. Rumors have been all over the place including bouts with Roman Gonzalez, a unification bout on the SuperFly card or a domestic clash with Charlie Edwards.

19. Viktor Postol

Another Ukrainian, but a tough one to judge. He had a wide loss to Terence Crawford but most people lose to Crawford. Wins over Selcuk Aydin, Lucas Matthysse and Jamshidbek Najmiddinov are all impressive wins. If he comes back to the firm he showed during those bouts then he is still one of the big players in a developing division.

20. Callum Smith

The final World Boxing Super Series is one of the Smith brothers. Callum is the most talented and his performance against unbeaten prospect Rocky Fielding had people very excited. Since then, for me he has hardly come on at all, although I thought had a tough bout against Erik Skoglund. The Groves fight will be a true test of how far he has come

21. Artur Beterbiev

The third of the Eastern European prospects at Light Heavyweight, he was a former amateur world champion. His early bouts showed an incredible ability with huge power, stopping Cloud in two and Campillo in four. Inactivity has blighted him since although he did win the IBF title against Enrico Kolling.

22. Sergey Derevyanchenko

Another Ukrainian prospect, one of my favorites. He has not been tested at the top level but his WSB record and the way he has dismantled gatekeepers has impressed me. Hopefully we get to see him prove just how good he is.

23. Tony Bellew

Another tough player to rank. He won a title at Cruiserweight and left before any meaningful unifications could happen. He went up to Heavyweight and beat a former champion in David Haye. The hype around that fight means I’ve probably given him more credit than it is worth. He has since called out Usyk for a potential fight if he can defeat David Haye.

24. Scott Quigg

Quigg is also a former world champion in a new weight division. He will be challenging Oscar Valdez for his Featherweight crown this coming weekend.

25. James DeGale

I have given DeGale a chance in the rankings here hoping it was a one off bad fight when he dropped his title belt to Caleb Truax. He is a fight removed from fighting Badou Jack to an epic draw, when a final round knockdown possibly cost him the victory.

26. Maciej Sulecki

Despite the backlash Eddie Hearn received for announcing Sulecki as Daniel Jacobs next opponent, I actually think the Pole is a good boxer. He has two superb wins over fringe contenders in Jack Culcay and Hugo Centeno Jr. He is flirting between Light Middleweight and Middleweight divisions but I think eventually he will settle as a Light Middleweight.

27. Luke Campbell

Another 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Campbell had a close defeat last time out against Jorge Linares, a Pound for Pound rated boxer. That was after a good couple of wins including Argenis Mendez and Darleys Perez. The slickster will be hoping for a rematch with Linares.

28. Alexander Povetkin

Probably the fifth best Heavyweight in the world, Povetkin is angling for a final title shot aged 38. He has put together seven consecutive wins since a defeat to Wladimir Klitschko. He has rebounded from a failed drug test with wins over Rudenko and Hammer. His next action will come against David Price on the Joshua - Parker undercard with a view to fighting the winner.

29. Josh Taylor

The Scotsman is a superstar in waiting. He was an impressive amateur but twelve fights in he looks even better suited to the professional ranks. His best wins have been utter dominations of Ohara Davies and Miguel Vazquez. Hopefully we see the Tartan Tornado in a title shot next time out.

30. Liam Smith

A tough final spot, which I changed more than once. The second Smith brother impressively won the WBO Light Middleweight Title against Liam Williams and defended it in a rematch.

Just missed out: Tyron Zeuge, Adam Kownacki, Denis Lebedev, Kubrat Pulev, Sergey Lipinets

Will be here soon: Artem Dalakian, Andrew Selby, Quadratillo Abduqaxorov, Jason Quigley, Egidijus Kavaliauskas