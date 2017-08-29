Loma has wins over Roman Martinez, Gary Russell, Nicholas Walters and Jason Sosa.

Europe has had some legendary boxers in its time but you could argue this current crop of boxers is as strong as any ever.

1. Vasyl Lomachenko

Probably the most must watch boxer in the world. His offensive talents and movement is unmatched. He was one of the greatest amateurs of all time and when he turned over, he was in a rush to be great. A wily Orlando Salido defeated him for a world title in his second bout but since that he has been on a roll. He has wins over Roman Martinez, Gary Russell, Nicholas Walters and Jason Sosa where he made great boxers look like rookies. His next fight is strongly rumoured to be against another incredible amateur in Guillermo Rigondeaux.

2. Sergey Kovalev

Sure, Kovalev is coming off two losses. When those two losses come against my pound for pound number one, it is less of a disaster. He also performed well against Ward, arguably winning the first bout and keeping close in the second when the ending was controversial. The noises surrounding Kovalev and his team have been worrying for a couple of years but he is still one of the scariest light heavyweights in the world. There is a reason you do not hear many fighters call him out.

3. Carl Frampton

2017 has been a rough year for Frampton. He arguably underestimated Leo Santa Cruz when defeated in their rematch. Rather than complete the trilogy which seemed to be part of an unspoken agreement, Santa Cruz chose to chase Abner Mares. Frampton saw a homecoming fight against Andres Gutierrez cancelled on short notice after Gutierrez slipped in the shower. Since then he has split with the McGuigan family who guided him to world titles in two weight divisions.

4. Oleksandr Usyk

Another Ukrainian who turned professional after an impressive amateur career. He has only fought boxers with winning records. He is a slick southpaw with power and speed. His best win came over Krzysztof Glowacki and he has defended his title twice. He has entered the World Boxing Super Series and wins over Huck, Breidis and Gassiev could make him a superstar

5. Badou Jack

The improvements the Swedish boxer has made are perhaps unparalleled. Three and a half years ago he was stopped by Derek Edwards. Since then it is six wins and a draw which has seen him become a two weight world champion. His only blemish was the draw against DeGale, which many fought he won in a vicious war against a world class fighter. He won a world title in his second weight division on the Mayweather undercard when ruthlessly stopping Nathan Cleverly.

6. James DeGale

The man who drew with Badou Jack is just behind him in the rankings. That is due to Jack winning a world title in a second weight division. DeGale has been out since the fight and missed the boat on the World Boxing Super Series tournament. After a couple of fights in the USA he will be looking for a homecoming fight soon.

7. Anthony Joshua

The big British heavyweight has arguably the most potential of anyone on this list. Like Usyk and Lomachenko he turned over following the 2012 Olympics. He has stopped every opponent since and his crowning moment came against Wladimir Klitschko when he defeated the legendary Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko. It was an epic fight and saw Joshua overcome his first bit of trouble as Klitschko dropped him with a huge right hand. Next up is probably Pulev.

8. Kell Brook

Kell Brook is a difficult one to place coming of two losses. The first was when he jumped two weight divisions to take on Golovkin and outboxed him for spells before being stopped. Then he looked good early against Errol Spence before the American took over and stopped him. His best win came against Shawn Porter who he arguably beat better than Keith Thurman did. His career could well be over with soon as he struggles with eye problems.

9. Mairis Briedis

I perhaps am alone in the opinion that Breidis ranks over Cruiserweight rival Gassiev. He may not look as impressive but his wins over Durodola, Charr, Venter and Huck have all been super impressive. He is in the World Boxing Super Series and begins with tough Irish-Cuban Mike Perez.

10. Terry Flanagan

“Turbo” Terry will be hoping Frank Warren can get hold of some big fights for him as his career has arguably plateaued since winning the world title with big victories over Jose Zepeda and Diego Magdaleno. A bout against Felix Verdejo would have arguably been his biggest but an injury has derailed that fight and he has seen cross city rival, Anthony Crolla announced a big domestic clash with Ricky Burns. The winner could make sense.

11. Lee Selby

The Welshman has had a difficult year. He was meant to fight Jonathan Victor Barros on the Frampton-Santa Cruz 2 undercard where Barros was pulled late on. Then Frampton who had suggested Selby was next, lost. He went on to outclass Barros in July but it’s a frustrating year that could have been so much more.

12. Khalid Yafai

Yafai was a superb winner of the WBA Super-Flyweight title at the end of last year and then dominated Suguru Muranaka to retain it. He is in one of the strongest divisions in boxing so could potentially struggle when it comes to unifications but needs some good opponents. John Riel Casemiro is one I’ve previously suggested who provides a stiff test.

13. Murat Gassiev

Gassiev is the second seed in the World Boxing Super Series which makes him a strong favourite to make the final. He is highly rated and won the IBF title last time out against Denis Lebedev. First up for him is Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.

14. George Groves

Another member of the World Boxing Super Series, this time as favourite for the super middleweight tournament. A win in the tournament would solidify his status as a top super middleweight and possibly lead to a rematch with once vanquished James DeGale. He has losses to Badou Jack and Carl Froch but recently won back a super middleweight title by defeating Fedor Chudinov.

15. Viktor Postol

It has been over a year since we have seen Postol but he returns in September against unbeaten Uzbek Jamshidbek Najmiddinov. His loss came against world superstar Terence Crawford. It was the performance in the bout before when he stopped warrior Lucas Matthysse in ten. If Crawford moves up then Postol has the greatest chance to dominate the division.

16. Tony Bellew

Bellew is still riding high after defeating David Haye in a much awaited grudge match. He is still a world champion at Cruiserweight and his options include staying at Heavyweight for clashes with Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua or returning to Cruiserweight and box Andre Ward.

17. Krzysztof Glowacki

Arguably the best Cruiserweight not in the World Boxing Super Series, he could well feel aggrieved as he has a win over tournament entrant Marco Huck. His only loss came in a close decision to highly rated Oleksandr Usyk. He is an injury alternate who could be very dangerous if he comes in to a good situation.

18. Ryan Burnett

Burnett seemed overrated to me prior to to Haskins fight having only fought relative no names. He dominated the wily veteran to a comfortable victory, winning the IBF world title. His homecoming will take place in October in a highly anticipated unification with Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

19. Scott Quigg

Quigg is in a vital phase of his career coming off a loss to huge domestic rival Carl Frampton, when WBA Super Bantamweight champion. His first performance as a featherweight against Jose Cayetano looked impressive but a win against Viorel Simon was hard. The top ten in the division is a loaded as any and Quigg could struggle stylistically with many fighters.

20. Tyron Zeuge

Zeuge is another emission from the World Boxing Super Series despite the pleas of George Groves. Instead he looks likely to rematch Isaac Ekpo who beat in the first title defence of his WBA title belt. His also has wins over Giovanni De Carolis and Paul Smith.

21. Anthony Crolla

Crolla is coming off two losses but both came against world class Jorge Linares. Wins over Darleys Perez and Ismael Barroso are still very impressive. Next up he has a big domestic clash against Ricky Burns. The winner remains relevant but the loser will possibly never compete again.

22. Kubrat Pulev

The Bulgarian heavyweight arguably gave Klitschko his most competitive bout in his 22 bout winning streak. He was stopped in the fifth. He has rebounded with five wins including Dereck Chisora, Kevin Johnson and Samuel Peter. Next up looks like being Anthony Joshua in Wales.

23. Billy Joe Saunders

The 2008 GB Olympian’s career has arguably plateaued since he beat Andy Lee to win the WBO world title. He also has a win over domestic rival from almost three years ago in Chris Eubank Jr which looks better every time Eubank win. His first defence against Artur Akavov saw a solid win but his second test will be a stronger test as he faces Willie Monroe Jr.

24. Eduard Troyanovsky

In 2015, Troyanovsky won the IBF title when defeating Cesar Cuenca. Two successful defences later, a shock stoppage came by Julius Indongo who has since franked the form with impressive wins. Troyanovsky returned to beat Michele Di Rocco, who he stopped as impressively as anyone. His return to form and lack of strength at light welterweight means he is a viable contender to win a world title

25. Tyson Fury

I hate ranking Fury. Has he retired? I err on the side that suggests we will see him in a ring again. His ranking has constantly fallen in my head and will do practically every month whilst he shows no chance of returning to the ring.

26. Luke Campbell

Arguably the most hyped British prospect of the 2012 GB Olympic team. He suffered a shock loss in his 13th bout to Yvan Mendy. Over the last 15 months he has impressive wins, beating Argenis Mendez, Jairo Lopez, Derry Matthews and Darleys Perez. His big test will come in his next bout when he takes on Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight title.

27. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam

The final world champion on the list, the Frenchman, was one of the controversial professionals who competed in 2016 Olympics. He had previously suffered losses to David Lemieux and Peter Quillin in world title bouts but got a very controversial win over Ryota Murata. They fight again in October and he will need to up his level to retain his world title.

28. Dejan Zlaticanin

The only Montenegrin on this list he was a former WBC lightweight champion. Wins over Ricky Burns and Ivan Redkach were impressive but his loss came by devastating knockout in the last bout to Mikey Garcia. He is still a potential player at lightweight.

29. Callum Smith

All the potential in the world, Smith has the chance to announce his arrival to the world by winning the World Boxing Super Series. He has dominated the British and European scene and now is the time to step up.

30. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

The final member of the 2012 Ukrainian Olympic team on this list, Gvozdyk could be a huge player at light heavyweight. He has won all but two of his fights by knockout and his eight fight knockout streak includes top opponents in Tommy Karpency, Isaac Chilemba and Yunieski Gonzalez.

Just missed out: Josh Taylor, Chris Eubank Jr, Sergey Derevyanchenko, Amir Khan

Soon could be here: Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, Jason Quigley, Quadratillo Abduqaxorov and Sergey Lipinets