Former junior welterweight contender Maurice “Termite” Watkins is Holyfield’s trainer.

Evan “Yung” Holyfield, the 21-year-old son of former undisputed cruiserweight and four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, has been boxing for 10 years and is now eager to get to the next level.

On Wednesday, July 24, at the Fighter Nation Boxing Gym in Houston, Texas, he will formally announce his plans to turn professional as a junior middleweight. He hopes to have his first bout before the end of the summer.

“All through high school, while my friends were going to football and basketball practice, I was going to the (boxing) gym every day,” said Holyfield. “I realize the time is now for that dedication to pay off.”

Holyfield said he still eats his “greens and Wheaties” in anticipation of getting bigger and does not know at what weight he is going to stop growing.

The youngster, who compiled a 70-10 amateur record, has some fine people on his team. Former junior welterweight contender Maurice “Termite” Watkins is his trainer and the renowned Tim Hallmark is strength and conditioning coach.

“Evan is one of the most talented young fighters I’ve ever seen,” said Termite. “He can box, he can punch, and he has tremendous speed. Usually speed and power don’t go together, but they do with him. He’s the total package.”

Termite has a distinct and unique boxing pedigree as both a fighter and a trainer. The Houston native was an undersized boy who started boxing at the age of 10 under his father Bill’s tutelage.

Oddly, his nickname did not come from his diminutive size or the fact that his family owned a pest control business. While still a baby, a family friend told his father that he looked like a termite.

Not only was Termite naturally gifted, the training gave him purpose and direction that was lacking in his life. He won the 1973 National Golden Gloves lightweight title and was considered the frontrunner to make the 1976 Olympic team.

After compiling a 102-10 amateur record, he opted to turn pro in May 1974, three months shy of his 18th birthday. By the time five of his amateur teammates won gold medals at the 1976 Olympics Games, Watkins was 27-1 as a pro.

The highlight of his pro career was a close but unanimous 15-round decision loss to WBC junior welterweight champion Saoul Mamby on the televised undercard of the Larry Holmes-Muhammad Ali bout in Las Vegas in October 1980.

He also lost close decisions to Howard Davis Jr. and Alfredo Escalera. It was the late Davis Jr. who garnered the spot on the Olympic team that seemed slated for Termite. After severely injuring his wrist in his final fight in 1990, Termite retired with a record of 59-5-2 (40 KOs).

He began selling automobiles and his infectious energy and downright likeability resulted in him being a top earner at General Motors for several years. However, after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a higher calling propelled him to what he considers his most momentous achievement.

Termite desperately wanted to help but found himself watching the tragic events from the sidelines. After the invasion of Iraq by the United States and coalition forces, Termite was itching to be part of the rebuilding process.

“I looked at my wife, and I said, ‘Honey, I think I’m the one to change that country,” explained Termite. “And she said, ‘Termite, you can’t go around changing countries.’ And I said, ‘Honey, you can try.’”

With their two children, Jared and Tessa, grown, Termite got the blessing of his wife Sharla to make the dangerous overseas trek to work in vector control, which is the elimination of disease-carrying pests such bugs and snakes, both of which abound in the Middle East.

To this day, he views that decision as a sign of divine providence.

He was in Iraq for less than a month when he met a British officer who remembered him from his fighting days. Having discovered a dusty heavy bag in his camp, Termite began training overworked coalition personnel who had little time for exercise.

That caught the attention of Dr. Mounzer Fatfat, an American citizen who was a senior adviser to the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sport. Realizing the symbolic significance of sending an Olympic boxing team to the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, Greece, Dr. Fatfat asked Termite if he could quickly assemble a ragtag team to represent the beleaguered nation.

The eternally optimistic Termite, who the New York Times described as having a personality that “brims with the energy of a shaken soda can,” initially said the chances were “one in a million and slim to none” but he was still up to the challenge.

There were initially no mouthpieces, gloves, sneakers, or rudimentary training gear, but Dr. Fatfat was able to utilize some of Saddam Hussein’s seized assets to purchase much-needed equipment. Termite, however, was perplexed by the lack of interest of the 11 potential team members, who ranged in age from 17 to 34.

He soon learned that it had nothing to do with him or even a lack of patriotism. Under the previous regime, athletes who performed poorly were treated especially harshly by Hussein’s barbaric son Uday, who headed the Iraqi National Olympic Committee.

Uday was known to rape women and force soccer players to kick cement balls with their bare feet. Boxers were often forced to assume a fighter’s stance and allow Uday to hit them without striking back.

“It was like he watched “Rocky” too many times,” said Razool Jabur, one of Watkins’ assistants. “Uday would hit you and hit you, but if you returned a punch, he would shoot you.”

Termite slowly earned the trust of the fighters and even coined the inspirational slogan, “Iraq is back.”

The chant became a mantra among athletes in all sports who could now compete at the Games with no fear of governmental retaliation against them or their families.

Just 57 days after taking over the team’s reins, Termite escorted them to Olympic qualifying matches in the Philippines, China, and Pakistan. Early that summer, he took them to training camps in Texas, Michigan, and Georgia.

The excitement was palpable because the Iraqis had not sent a boxer to the Olympics since 1988, and the country had not won a medal of any kind since 1960 when a weightlifter took home bronze.

“In the past they only performed through fear,” said Termite. “It was always in their mind that if they didn’t do well, their families might be killed or they might be tortured or raped.”

Termite said the athletes were thrilled to be competing for the love of their sport, and they understood being an Olympian was a very significant personal achievement.

“What Termite did with that team in such a short time was amazing,” said Hector Berdecia, an NYPD lieutenant and U.S. Army National Guard reservist who was stationed in Iraq in early 2004.

“You could see the love they had for Termite and the love he had for them. In a place where things were not always so positive, that was great to see.”

The Iraqi team did not have much success in Athens, but just the fact that they competed there was testament to the fact that the human psyche, when properly motivated, is capable of herculean feats.

Termite returned home and was honored by the Boxing Writers Association of America with a Special Achievement Award in 2005.

In 2011, he founded Fighter Nation in Houston, a boxing gym and ministry that trains athletes, including gang members, ex-convicts, and troubled youths, while also hosting weekly Bible studies.

“I got a place in my heart for them because society often gives up on them,” said Termite.

In 2012, Marlen Esparza, a boxer from Termite’s gym, became the first American female to compete in the Olympics in London. She earned a bronze medal.

Termite is thrilled to now be working with young Holyfield, whose father he has been friends with for decades.

“I love Evan like he was family,” said Termite. “It is an absolute honor to be working with him. He is a tremendous prospect, but also a sweetheart of a kid—a real gentleman. He’s the type of man any father would be happy to see his daughter bring home.”