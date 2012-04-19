Evander Holyfield vs. Dwight Muhammad Qawi
By Boxing News on February 14, 2019
It was Evander's final fight at cruiser before moving up in weight, and what a fight it was.
Evander Holyfield was a force to be reckoned with. In only his 12th professional fight, he met WBA cruiserweight champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi on July 12, 1986, at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. Holyfield was undefeated. Qawi was 26-2-1, his last loss coming more than three years earlier to Michael Spinks. It was Evander’s fight, but what a fight it was…
Christian Charles 01:25pm, 07/15/2013
beast Holyfield
Christian Charles 01:23pm, 07/15/2013
Evander is one of the greatest fighters of his generation,a true warrior and the only man to defeat Bowe. Holyfield,along with Tyson, Holmes, Foreman and Ali are the greatest heavyweights of all time. Lennox Lewis was a beast also.
Eric 05:47pm, 05/12/2013
Holyfield would have a few more fights at cruiserweight. He would defeat Rickey Parkey and Carlos DeLeon to unify the title and defend against Osvaldo Ocasio and have another fight with Qawi before turning to the heavyweights. Holyfield-Qawi I was one of the best fights of the eighties.
Tony Capoocia 07:01am, 04/19/2012
Loved this fight. One of the all time best CW fight. Both men but it out. But knew that Dwight wasn’t going to ever beat Evander. This was his one chance