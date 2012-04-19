Evander Holyfield was a force to be reckoned with. In only his 12th professional fight, he met WBA cruiserweight champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi on July 12, 1986, at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. Holyfield was undefeated. Qawi was 26-2-1, his last loss coming more than three years earlier to Michael Spinks. It was Evander’s fight, but what a fight it was…

