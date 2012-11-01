Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Evander was 28-0. Big Daddy Bowe was 31-0.

Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe fought an an amazing trilogy in the early- to mid-1990s. All three fights were outstanding, but their first fight might be the most outstanding of them all. They first met on Nov. 13, 1992 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for Holyfield’s WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight titles. Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Evander was 28-0. Big Daddy Bowe was 31-0. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a heavyweight title fight of this caliber, and it may be a long time before we see another…