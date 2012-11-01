Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I

By Boxing News on February 16, 2019
Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I
Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Evander was 28-0. Big Daddy Bowe was 31-0.

Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe fought an an amazing trilogy in the early- to mid-1990s. All three fights were outstanding, but their first fight might be the most outstanding of them all. They first met on Nov. 13, 1992 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for Holyfield’s WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight titles. Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Evander was 28-0. Big Daddy Bowe was 31-0. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a heavyweight title fight of this caliber, and it may be a long time before we see another…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Evander Holyfield - Riddick Bowe 1 [HD]



Tags: Evander Holyfield Riddick Bowe

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Noel 12:57am, 01/11/2012

    the video is often interrupted

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Riddick Bowe

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (57)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record