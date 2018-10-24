Douglas was 30-4-1 and entered the ring looking like he had come from a smorgasbord.

On October 25, 1990 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, former cruiserweight champion Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield challenged heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas for the WBC/WBA/IBF titles. Douglas shocked the world eight months earlier when, as the underdog’s underdog, he crushed Mike Tyson in Tokyo, and might have beaten any heavyweight in history that night. For his first defense, Douglas, who was 30-4-1, entered the ring looking like he had been dragged kicking and screaming from a smorgasbord. Holyfield was undefeated at 24-0 and he was lean, mean, and cruising for bruising…